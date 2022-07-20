Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Is P.K. Subban an option for the Canadiens’ blue line this season? [Yahoo! Sports]
- Some key stats from Mike Matheson’s 2021-22 season. [Canadiens.com]
- Luke Tuch has been added to Team USA’s evaluation camp for the World Juniors. [GoTerriers.com]
- Three of the Habs’ 2022 Draft selections who have to potential to be steals. [The Hockey Writers]
- One of them, Owen Beck, could achieve that status with a combination of skill and intelligence. [Montreal Gazette]
- After plenty of uncertainty in goal in Trois-Rivières’ inaugural season, recent signings seem to have addressed those concerns for 2022-23. [Le Nouvelliste]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Andrej Sekera has announced his retirement. [ESPN]
- Vitek Vanecek signed a three-year contract with the New Jersey Devils. [NHL.com]
- The Dallas Stars reveal their first batch of team Hall of Fame inductees. [Spectrum]
- The penny-pinching Ottawa Senators are showing a more aggressive approach to roster-building this off-season. [Sportsnet]
- We’re seeing more women earn front-office positions. Now there are efforts to prepare them for roles on NHL coaching staffs. [Sportsnet]
- It was one year ago that Luke Prokop came out as gay. He reflects on that decision and what it’s meant for him and others. [NHL.com]
- Documents reveal a fund maintained by Hockey Canada to pay for uninsured payments that include potential sexual assault and abuse claims. [Sportsnet]
- Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau condemned the organization over the fund on Tuesday. [Sportsnet]
