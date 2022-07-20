 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Is a P.K. Subban reunion in the cards?

In today’s links, an option for the right side of the blue line, Luke Tuch invited to WJC camp, the Spendy Sens, and condemnation for Hockey Canada.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadians v New Jersey Devils Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Is P.K. Subban an option for the Canadiens’ blue line this season? [Yahoo! Sports]
  • Some key stats from Mike Matheson’s 2021-22 season. [Canadiens.com]
  • Luke Tuch has been added to Team USA’s evaluation camp for the World Juniors. [GoTerriers.com]
  • Three of the Habs’ 2022 Draft selections who have to potential to be steals. [The Hockey Writers]
  • One of them, Owen Beck, could achieve that status with a combination of skill and intelligence. [Montreal Gazette]
  • After plenty of uncertainty in goal in Trois-Rivières’ inaugural season, recent signings seem to have addressed those concerns for 2022-23. [Le Nouvelliste]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Andrej Sekera has announced his retirement. [ESPN]
  • Vitek Vanecek signed a three-year contract with the New Jersey Devils. [NHL.com]
  • The Dallas Stars reveal their first batch of team Hall of Fame inductees. [Spectrum]
  • The penny-pinching Ottawa Senators are showing a more aggressive approach to roster-building this off-season. [Sportsnet]
  • We’re seeing more women earn front-office positions. Now there are efforts to prepare them for roles on NHL coaching staffs. [Sportsnet]
  • It was one year ago that Luke Prokop came out as gay. He reflects on that decision and what it’s meant for him and others. [NHL.com]
  • Documents reveal a fund maintained by Hockey Canada to pay for uninsured payments that include potential sexual assault and abuse claims. [Sportsnet]
  • Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau condemned the organization over the fund on Tuesday. [Sportsnet]

