Saturday Habs Headlines: Musical Chairs

Around the League and Elsewhere
- Jim Montgomery named head coach of the Boston Bruins. [TSN | Sportsnet | NHL | The Athletic]
- Rick Bowness and the Winnipeg Jets are working on an agreement. [TSN | Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet]
- Bob Boughner fired by the San Jose Sharks. [TSN | NBC Sports | NHL]
- The Canucks hire Mike Yeo as assistant coach. [TSN | Sportsnet]
- Detroit Red Wings new head coach Derek Lalonde knows he’s got a long road ahead. [NHL]
- The Sharks have several candidates in mind for GM. [TSN]
- The Avalanche’s well-earned summer of celebration continues. [The Athletic | Yahoo Sports]
- Brock Boeser and Jack Rathbone re-sign with the Vancouver Canucks. [Sportsnet | TSN | TSN | Yahoo Sports | NHL]
- This episode of 32 Thoughts covers goalies, coaching, and so much more. [Sportsnet]
- Many Russian players went home for the summer, and while there may be no challenge for them coming back, it’s not a certainty. [The Athletic]
- Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been arrested on allegations of dodging military service. [Yahoo Sports]
- Top possible targets for offer sheets include Matthew Tkachuk, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Patrik Laine, and Artturi Lehkonen. [NHL]
- The Tampa Bay Lightning put Amir Miftakov on waivers. [TSN]
- Nick Paul re-signs with Tampa. [NBC Sports]
- Mark Crawford’s son Dylan has made his way in hockey on his own merit. [Sportsnet]
- Cale Makar’s current contract, Johnny Gaudreau’s future contract, and more. [The Athletic]
Loading comments...