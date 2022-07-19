 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Mike Matheson says being traded to the Canadiens “almost feels surreal”

In today’s links, Matheson’s excited to be heading to Montreal, the Petry’s departure is “bittersweet”, Hughes may need to focus on some winger salary caps, Tkachuk agrees to arbitration, and more.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Hearing he was being traded to the city where he grew up, Mike Matheson says going to the Canadiens is “pretty special”. [Montreal Gazette]
  • While Matheson wasn’t expecting a trade, he and his wife are excited to be heading to Montreal. [Canadiens]
  • Kent Hughes may need to look to his surplus of wingers to start shedding some salary cap. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Maybe to make room for a deal with the Winnipeg Jets for Pierre-Luc Dubois. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Julie Petry says the Petry family's departure from Montreal is a “bittersweet goodbye.”[Montreal Gazette]
  • An in-depth look at one of the Habs’ newest prospects, Lane Hutson. [McKeens Hockey]
  • Samuel Montembeault signed a two-year contract extension on Monday. [EOTP]
  • The Price’s get all dressed up to do some celebrating.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Calgary Flames have filed for club-elected arbitration with Matthew Tkachuk as they try to work towards a deal. [Sportsnet]
  • Four teams that took advantage of their off-season to set themselves up for success for the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey News]
  • The Ottawa Senators are getting there but need to focus on bolstering their blueline. [TSN]
  • Unable to reach a new contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, TV color analyst Eddie Olczyk is stepping away after 15 seasons. [NHL]
  • Four days after his last chemotherapy treatment, Anaheim Ducks prospect Will Francis participated in Development Camp.

