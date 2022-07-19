Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Hearing he was being traded to the city where he grew up, Mike Matheson says going to the Canadiens is “pretty special”. [Montreal Gazette]
- While Matheson wasn’t expecting a trade, he and his wife are excited to be heading to Montreal. [Canadiens]
- Kent Hughes may need to look to his surplus of wingers to start shedding some salary cap. [The Hockey Writers]
- Maybe to make room for a deal with the Winnipeg Jets for Pierre-Luc Dubois. [The Hockey Writers]
- Julie Petry says the Petry family's departure from Montreal is a “bittersweet goodbye.”[Montreal Gazette]
- An in-depth look at one of the Habs’ newest prospects, Lane Hutson. [McKeens Hockey]
- Samuel Montembeault signed a two-year contract extension on Monday. [EOTP]
- The Price’s get all dressed up to do some celebrating.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Calgary Flames have filed for club-elected arbitration with Matthew Tkachuk as they try to work towards a deal. [Sportsnet]
- Four teams that took advantage of their off-season to set themselves up for success for the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey News]
- The Ottawa Senators are getting there but need to focus on bolstering their blueline. [TSN]
- Unable to reach a new contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, TV color analyst Eddie Olczyk is stepping away after 15 seasons. [NHL]
- Four days after his last chemotherapy treatment, Anaheim Ducks prospect Will Francis participated in Development Camp.
