Monday Habs Headlines: Kent Hughes staying focused on the rebuild

In today’s links, players are on the move as Hughes keeps the rebuild moving, Dubois and Habs interested in each other, will Poehling have his breakthrough with his new team, and more.

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • There have been quite a few departures since Kent Hughes took over as he tries to make his rebuild a reality. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Pittsburgh Penguins GM praises Mike Matheson saying, “Mike is a good player. We certainly valued Mike.” [Canoe]
  • There’s mutual interest between the Habs and Pierre-Luc Dubois, but they need to be patient. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Dubois’ agent says that Montreal is a city his client would like to play in. [The Score]
  • There was a method to his madness when Hughes re-signed Rem Pitlick. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Israel Mianscum got one step closer to his dream of playing for the Montreal Canadiens when he attended the recent development camp. [CBC]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Will Ryan Poehling finally make his breakthrough now that he’s with the Penguins? [Pensburgh]
  • Working to remove the double standard of how men can coach both men’s and women’s hockey while women can only coach women. [Sportsnet]
  • After being drafted 38th overall, the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t putting a ceiling on Fraser Minten as he attends his first development camp. [TSN]
  • Lawyers say players will cooperate with the Hockey Canada incident. [TSN]
  • Domination!

