Monday Habs Headlines: Kent Hughes staying focused on the rebuild

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- There have been quite a few departures since Kent Hughes took over as he tries to make his rebuild a reality. [Journal de Montreal]
- Pittsburgh Penguins GM praises Mike Matheson saying, “Mike is a good player. We certainly valued Mike.” [Canoe]
- There’s mutual interest between the Habs and Pierre-Luc Dubois, but they need to be patient. [The Hockey Writers]
- Dubois’ agent says that Montreal is a city his client would like to play in. [The Score]
- There was a method to his madness when Hughes re-signed Rem Pitlick. [The Hockey Writers]
- Israel Mianscum got one step closer to his dream of playing for the Montreal Canadiens when he attended the recent development camp. [CBC]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Will Ryan Poehling finally make his breakthrough now that he’s with the Penguins? [Pensburgh]
- Working to remove the double standard of how men can coach both men’s and women’s hockey while women can only coach women. [Sportsnet]
- After being drafted 38th overall, the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t putting a ceiling on Fraser Minten as he attends his first development camp. [TSN]
- Lawyers say players will cooperate with the Hockey Canada incident. [TSN]
- Domination!
Loading comments...