Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Kent Hughes added not only an NHL defenceman (and a former client from his agent days), but a “five-star human being” in Mike Matheson. [Canadiens.com | Montreal Gazette]
- At first look. the trade of Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling for Matheson and a 2023 fourth-round pick seems to be a decent one for both sides. [The Athletic]
- It was at least “acceptable.” [Sportsnet]
- Kent Hughes discussed the two transactions he made on Saturday:
- Have a look at what the depth chart looks like after the moves. [Organizational Depth Chart]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Petry-Matheson trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins’ angle. [PensBurgh]
- Pittsburgh traded John Marino to the New Jersey Devils for Ty Smith and a 2023 third-rounder before making the Petry deal. [PensBurgh | All About The Jersey]
- The Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage will have a meeting on Monday to discuss the next steps regarding Hockey Canada. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...