Sunday Habs Headlines: Reactions to the Jeff Petry-Mike Matheson trade

In today’s links, more on the trade Montreal made, and the other big one Pittsburgh made yesterday, as well as the next steps in the Hockey Canada sexual assault investigation.

By Justin Blades
NHL: NOV 27 Canadiens at Penguins Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Kent Hughes added not only an NHL defenceman (and a former client from his agent days), but a “five-star human being” in Mike Matheson. [Canadiens.com | Montreal Gazette]
  • At first look. the trade of Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling for Matheson and a 2023 fourth-round pick seems to be a decent one for both sides. [The Athletic]
  • It was at least “acceptable.” [Sportsnet]
  • Kent Hughes discussed the two transactions he made on Saturday:

Around the league and elsewhere

