Saturday Habs Headlines: Future Considerations

Slafkovsky and Mesar are looking forward to continuing their journey together, reviewing free agency so far, new hires, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Juraj Slafkovsky and Filip Mesar are excited to continue their hockey journey together. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois would like to play for Montreal, whether anything will come of that is yet to be seen. [The Athletic]
  • A couple of words about each significant signing from the beginning of free agency, including Slafkovsky, Ben Chiarot, Max Domi, Artturi Lehkonen, and more. [Sportsnet]
  • Stu Cowan, Rick Green, Andrew Berkshire, and Julian McKenzie discuss Lane Hutson. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Ottawa swung for the fences and made some good (if sizable) signings, but there’s no guarantee that they won’t run into cap problems on the other end of the spectrum. [NBC Sports]
  • The Philadelphia Flyers are a mess, and seem not to know how to fix things. [NBC Sports]
  • Breaking down the best deals signed at the beginning of free agency. [Sportsnet]
  • Nazem Kadri has yet to sign anywhere, but here are five locations where he could land. [The Athletic]
  • Reviewing how things landed in the league-wide game of goalie musical chairs. [The Athletic]
  • The New Jersey Devils are happy to snag Ondrej Palat after missing out on Johnny Gaudreau. [TSN | Sportsnet | NHL]
  • Evaluating where the Leafs stand after a busy few days of free agency. [The Athletic]
  • The Devils hire Andrew Brunette as associate coach. [Sportsnet]
  • Elliotte and Jeff talk about the Gaudreau trade and other free agents and players like Nazem Kadri, John Klingberg, and teams like Washington, Tampa, and Pittsburgh. [Sportsnet]
  • Tara Slone talks about the loss of ‘Hometown Hockey’. [The Athletic]

