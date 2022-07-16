Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Juraj Slafkovsky and Filip Mesar are excited to continue their hockey journey together. [Montreal Gazette]
- Pierre-Luc Dubois would like to play for Montreal, whether anything will come of that is yet to be seen. [The Athletic]
- A couple of words about each significant signing from the beginning of free agency, including Slafkovsky, Ben Chiarot, Max Domi, Artturi Lehkonen, and more. [Sportsnet]
- Stu Cowan, Rick Green, Andrew Berkshire, and Julian McKenzie discuss Lane Hutson. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Ottawa swung for the fences and made some good (if sizable) signings, but there’s no guarantee that they won’t run into cap problems on the other end of the spectrum. [NBC Sports]
- The Philadelphia Flyers are a mess, and seem not to know how to fix things. [NBC Sports]
- Breaking down the best deals signed at the beginning of free agency. [Sportsnet]
- Nazem Kadri has yet to sign anywhere, but here are five locations where he could land. [The Athletic]
- Reviewing how things landed in the league-wide game of goalie musical chairs. [The Athletic]
- The New Jersey Devils are happy to snag Ondrej Palat after missing out on Johnny Gaudreau. [TSN | Sportsnet | NHL]
- Evaluating where the Leafs stand after a busy few days of free agency. [The Athletic]
- The Devils hire Andrew Brunette as associate coach. [Sportsnet]
- Elliotte and Jeff talk about the Gaudreau trade and other free agents and players like Nazem Kadri, John Klingberg, and teams like Washington, Tampa, and Pittsburgh. [Sportsnet]
- Tara Slone talks about the loss of ‘Hometown Hockey’. [The Athletic]
