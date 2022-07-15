Friday Habs Headlines: Kent Hughes’ slow and steady plan

Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- As other teams rush into free agency, the Canadiens are staying committed to their long-term vision. [Sportsnet]
- Memorable moments and standouts from development camp. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Are the Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets working on a trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois? [The Hockey News]
- Who can meet the Canadiens’ demands in a Jeff Petry trade? A team-by-team look. [The Athletic]
- Playing the long game with Jeff Petry’s transaction request is the best course for the franchise. [Montreal Gazette]
- Carey Price’s future remains uncertain. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Habs announced two new hires for their analytics team: Philippe Desaulniers (Head of Hockey Analytics Technology) and Miranda McMillan (Hockey Data Analyst). [Montreal Canadiens | RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Hockey Canada has announced that they intend to reopen their investigation into the alleged assault of a young woman in 2018 that involved members of the 2017-18 U20 National Team. [Sportsnet]
- The alleged victim, through her legal representation, has indicated that she will be cooperating with this rekindled investigation. [TSN]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Victor Mete and Jordie Benn. [TSN]
- Johnny Gaudreau explains why he stunned the NHL world and chose the Columbus Blue Jackets. [The Athletic]
- Can the Calgary Flames learn anything from Gaudreau’s departure with Matthew Tkachuk’s contract expiring soon? [TSN]
