Friday Habs Headlines: Kent Hughes’ slow and steady plan

In today’s links, Kent Hughes is in no hurry to move Jeff Petry, Hockey Canada reopens their investigation into the 2018 alleged sexual assault, and Johnny Gaudreau explains why he chose Columbus.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • As other teams rush into free agency, the Canadiens are staying committed to their long-term vision. [Sportsnet]
  • Memorable moments and standouts from development camp. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • Are the Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets working on a trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois? [The Hockey News]
  • Who can meet the Canadiens’ demands in a Jeff Petry trade? A team-by-team look. [The Athletic]
  • Playing the long game with Jeff Petry’s transaction request is the best course for the franchise. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Carey Price’s future remains uncertain. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Habs announced two new hires for their analytics team: Philippe Desaulniers (Head of Hockey Analytics Technology) and Miranda McMillan (Hockey Data Analyst). [Montreal Canadiens | RDS]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Hockey Canada has announced that they intend to reopen their investigation into the alleged assault of a young woman in 2018 that involved members of the 2017-18 U20 National Team. [Sportsnet]
  • The alleged victim, through her legal representation, has indicated that she will be cooperating with this rekindled investigation. [TSN]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Victor Mete and Jordie Benn. [TSN]
  • Johnny Gaudreau explains why he stunned the NHL world and chose the Columbus Blue Jackets. [The Athletic]
  • Can the Calgary Flames learn anything from Gaudreau’s departure with Matthew Tkachuk’s contract expiring soon? [TSN]

