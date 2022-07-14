 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Signings galore during first day of free agency

In today’s links, locking players down during the first day of free agency, Poulin discusses development camp, Mailloux’s progress, Jagr gets in on the frenzy, and more.

By Andrea
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: JUL 12 Montreal Canadiens Development Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Marie-Philip Poulin talks about working with the prospects during development camp. [Canadiens]
  • The Canadiens went for depth on Wednesday signing one-year, two-way contracts with Madison Bowey, Anthony Richard and Mitchell Stephens. [Canadiens]
  • Laval Rocket veterans Xavier Ouellet and Laurent Dauphin said goodbye to the CH and are heading to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Arizona Coyotes respectively. [La Presse]
  • The difficult questions around Logan Mailloux’s progress both personally and professionally. [The Athletic]
  • Juraj Slafkovsky signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Canadiens. [EOTP]
  • Proof!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Colorado Avalanche were smart and kept Artturi Lehkonen on for another five years to the tune of $22.5 million. [Sportsnet]
  • Shane Wright signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Seattle Kraken. [NHL]
  • Evander Kane isn’t going anywhere. The Edmonton Oilers locked him down for one heck of a deal of $5.125 million a year. [Edmonton Journal]
  • The Oilers also took on Jack Campbell after he accepted their five-year $25 million offer. [Sportsnet]
  • When the Tampa Bay Lightning go all-in they really go all-in inking Mikhail Sergachev, Erik Cernak, and Anthony Cirelli to eight-year contract extensions. [TSN]
  • Has any team addressed their needs on day one? [TSN]
  • Just puttin’ it out there.

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...