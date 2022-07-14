Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Marie-Philip Poulin talks about working with the prospects during development camp. [Canadiens]
- The Canadiens went for depth on Wednesday signing one-year, two-way contracts with Madison Bowey, Anthony Richard and Mitchell Stephens. [Canadiens]
- Laval Rocket veterans Xavier Ouellet and Laurent Dauphin said goodbye to the CH and are heading to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Arizona Coyotes respectively. [La Presse]
- The difficult questions around Logan Mailloux’s progress both personally and professionally. [The Athletic]
- Juraj Slafkovsky signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Canadiens. [EOTP]
- Proof!
Juraj Kent#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/rjp3OUgZIS— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 13, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Colorado Avalanche were smart and kept Artturi Lehkonen on for another five years to the tune of $22.5 million. [Sportsnet]
- Shane Wright signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Seattle Kraken. [NHL]
- Evander Kane isn’t going anywhere. The Edmonton Oilers locked him down for one heck of a deal of $5.125 million a year. [Edmonton Journal]
- The Oilers also took on Jack Campbell after he accepted their five-year $25 million offer. [Sportsnet]
- When the Tampa Bay Lightning go all-in they really go all-in inking Mikhail Sergachev, Erik Cernak, and Anthony Cirelli to eight-year contract extensions. [TSN]
- Has any team addressed their needs on day one? [TSN]
- Just puttin’ it out there.
NHL GMs- I am also free agent, once again. 6,3 265 … 50 years old ,slow, but strong and good hands. Can bring experience and like to play only home games. Call me anytime. Also as the owner of hockey club In czech liga -I am looking to sign a Defenseman No jokes— Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) July 13, 2022
Loading comments...