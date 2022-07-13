 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Adam Nicholas puts his stamp on development camp

In today’s links, this year’s development camp highlights a new approach, Logan Mailloux speaks to the press, and transactions from around the league.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: JUL 11 Montreal Canadiens Development Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • “It’s totally different. Adam Nicholas is bringing another side to development, and I love it. I’m learning through him,” said Vincent Lecavalier. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • The three-on-three and four-on-four drills being used at camp emphasize speed, skill, and intelligence. [Montreal Gazette | RDS]
  • This focus on intelligence is a conscious decision on the part of Nicholas and head coach Martin St-Louis. [La Presse]
  • Logan Mailloux advocated for more teams to implement something similar to the Canadiens’ Respect and Consent program. [Sportsnet]
  • Mailloux’s second chance began on Tuesday as he addressed the media. [Montreal Gazette | La Presse | RDS]
  • Francis Boullion is a good person to talk to about how to make the NHL as a 5’ 8” player. [La Presse]
  • Speaking of Boullion, the development coach is happy in his current position and is not interested in vacancies that would take him behind the bench as an assistant. [La Presse]
  • Blainville-Boisbriand Armada coach Bruce Richardson thinks that Miguël Tourigny will be an AHLer at worst. [RDS]
  • The whole Cree Nation is rooting for Israel Mianscum, a prospect from Mistissini, Quebec who has been invited to Habs development camp. [CBC]
  • What will the Habs do in free agency? [CTV News Montreal]
  • Could a return for Brett Kulak be in the cards? [RDS]
  • The Habs are also rumoured to be interested in trading for Pierre-Luc Dubois. [RDS]
  • David MacLean has joined the Minnesota Wild as a Pro Scout after spending the last five seasons as a Pro Scout for the Canadiens. [Minnesota Wild]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • NHL free agency 2022 preview: Team needs, trade targets, salary-cap space, and key dates. [ESPN]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs are taking a huge gamble with Matt Murray. [TSN]
  • Murray is motivated to improve with the Maple Leafs: ‘I have a lot to prove’. [The Athletic]
  • With Murray’s salary off the books, the Ottawa Senators turned around and traded for Cam Talbot. [Sportsnet]
  • Shane Wright is moving beyond his slide at the draft and looking forward to his time with the Seattle Kraken. [TSN]
  • The Philadelphia Flyers are waiving 2021 Masterton Trophy winner Oscar Lindblom for the purposes of a buyout. [TSN]
  • Braden Holtby will likely miss the entirety of next season with injury, and retirement may be a possibility for the UFA goaltender. [TSN]
  • What will the Calgary Flames do if Johnny Gaudreau departs? [ProHockeyTalk]
  • New San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier continues to make changes to the franchise. [The Athletic]
  • Roy Sommer has been named the head coach of the San Diego Gulls, replacing Joël Bouchard. [AHL]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...