Wednesday Habs Headlines: Adam Nicholas puts his stamp on development camp

Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- “It’s totally different. Adam Nicholas is bringing another side to development, and I love it. I’m learning through him,” said Vincent Lecavalier. [Montreal Canadiens]
- The three-on-three and four-on-four drills being used at camp emphasize speed, skill, and intelligence. [Montreal Gazette | RDS]
- This focus on intelligence is a conscious decision on the part of Nicholas and head coach Martin St-Louis. [La Presse]
- Logan Mailloux advocated for more teams to implement something similar to the Canadiens’ Respect and Consent program. [Sportsnet]
- Mailloux’s second chance began on Tuesday as he addressed the media. [Montreal Gazette | La Presse | RDS]
- Francis Boullion is a good person to talk to about how to make the NHL as a 5’ 8” player. [La Presse]
- Speaking of Boullion, the development coach is happy in his current position and is not interested in vacancies that would take him behind the bench as an assistant. [La Presse]
- Blainville-Boisbriand Armada coach Bruce Richardson thinks that Miguël Tourigny will be an AHLer at worst. [RDS]
- The whole Cree Nation is rooting for Israel Mianscum, a prospect from Mistissini, Quebec who has been invited to Habs development camp. [CBC]
- What will the Habs do in free agency? [CTV News Montreal]
- Could a return for Brett Kulak be in the cards? [RDS]
- The Habs are also rumoured to be interested in trading for Pierre-Luc Dubois. [RDS]
- David MacLean has joined the Minnesota Wild as a Pro Scout after spending the last five seasons as a Pro Scout for the Canadiens. [Minnesota Wild]
Around the league and elsewhere
- NHL free agency 2022 preview: Team needs, trade targets, salary-cap space, and key dates. [ESPN]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs are taking a huge gamble with Matt Murray. [TSN]
- Murray is motivated to improve with the Maple Leafs: ‘I have a lot to prove’. [The Athletic]
- With Murray’s salary off the books, the Ottawa Senators turned around and traded for Cam Talbot. [Sportsnet]
- Shane Wright is moving beyond his slide at the draft and looking forward to his time with the Seattle Kraken. [TSN]
- The Philadelphia Flyers are waiving 2021 Masterton Trophy winner Oscar Lindblom for the purposes of a buyout. [TSN]
- Braden Holtby will likely miss the entirety of next season with injury, and retirement may be a possibility for the UFA goaltender. [TSN]
- What will the Calgary Flames do if Johnny Gaudreau departs? [ProHockeyTalk]
- New San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier continues to make changes to the franchise. [The Athletic]
- Roy Sommer has been named the head coach of the San Diego Gulls, replacing Joël Bouchard. [AHL]
