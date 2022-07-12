 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Juraj Slafkovský doesn’t disappoint at development camp

In today’s links, Slafkovský already impressing at camp, Habs send out qualifying offers, exciting free-agency narratives, and more.

NHL: JUL 11 Montreal Canadiens Development Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • All eyes were on Juraj Slafkovskýy at the start of development camp and he didn’t disappoint. [Canadiens]
  • Slafkovský and Filip Mesar spoke to the media about the Canadiens and the intensity of camp. [TSN]
  • Craig Button predicts that Slafkovský will be ready for the Habs lineup to begin the 2022-23 season. [NHL]
  • The Habs prospects took part in the Respect and Consent program on Monday. [TSN]
  • The Canadiens submitted qualifying offers to five players on Monday. [Canadiens]
  • Rem Pitlick, Kale Clague and Josh Brook were not included in that list and are now unrestricted free agents. [Sportsnet]
  • Sean Farrell will be back at Harvard for next season to work on improving his game. [Journal de Montreal]
  • But he feels adding some bulk to his frame will help with the improvement.

Around the League and Elsewhere

