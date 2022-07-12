Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- All eyes were on Juraj Slafkovskýy at the start of development camp and he didn’t disappoint. [Canadiens]
- Slafkovský and Filip Mesar spoke to the media about the Canadiens and the intensity of camp. [TSN]
- Craig Button predicts that Slafkovský will be ready for the Habs lineup to begin the 2022-23 season. [NHL]
- The Habs prospects took part in the Respect and Consent program on Monday. [TSN]
- The Canadiens submitted qualifying offers to five players on Monday. [Canadiens]
- Rem Pitlick, Kale Clague and Josh Brook were not included in that list and are now unrestricted free agents. [Sportsnet]
- Sean Farrell will be back at Harvard for next season to work on improving his game. [Journal de Montreal]
- But he feels adding some bulk to his frame will help with the improvement.
Sean Farrell is looking to improve some key aspects of his game.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/osXLBpECuS— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 11, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas is exploring every possibility outside of Jack Campbell. [Sportsnet]
- The Edmonton Oilers grant permission to Evander Kane to speak to other teams ahead of hitting the open market. [TSN]
- Pittsburgh Penguins Evgeni Malkin has decided to become a free agent for the first time in his career. [TSN]
- Assistant GM of the Colorado Avalanche Chris MacFarland has been promoted to GM as Joe Sakic moves to President of Hockey Operations. [The Hockey News]
- Free-agency week will have some exciting narratives. [The Daily Faceoff]
