Monday Habs Headlines: Thoughts on the Canadiens draft moves

In today’s links, opinions on the Habs draft moves, prospects to keep an eye on during development camp, winners and losers of the Draft, Wright denies staring down the Canadiens draft table, and more.

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • What’s the word on the street about the Habs No. 1 selection at the 2022 NHL Draft? [Twitter]
  • Marco D’amico and Matthew Ross weigh in on the Habs draft moves. [TSN690]
  • A behind-the-scenes look at Juraj Slafovsky’s day after the selection. [Youtube]
  • The NHL Draft is over so it’s time to jump right into development camp and the seven prospects to keep an eye on. [Journal de Montreal]
  • According to Shane Wright, there was no death stare directed at the Canadiens' draft table after he was selected. [Sportsnet]
  • Maybe the Rocket can beat their own record this season.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Now that the 2022 NHL Draft is behind us, let’s jump ahead to prospects to watch for the 2023 Draft. [The Hockey News]
  • But first, let’s look at the winners and losers of last week’s draft. [ABC30]
  • July 5, 2022, now has its place in hockey history as the day Mike Grier became the first Black general manager in NHL history. [Sportsnet]
  • Signing Evgeni Malkin is not Ron Hextall’s most time-sensitive challenge. [Pittsburgh Hockey Now]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators are having “intensified discussions” around Matt Murray [Sportsnet]

