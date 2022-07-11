Monday Habs Headlines: Thoughts on the Canadiens draft moves

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- What’s the word on the street about the Habs No. 1 selection at the 2022 NHL Draft? [Twitter]
- Marco D’amico and Matthew Ross weigh in on the Habs draft moves. [TSN690]
- A behind-the-scenes look at Juraj Slafovsky’s day after the selection. [Youtube]
- The NHL Draft is over so it’s time to jump right into development camp and the seven prospects to keep an eye on. [Journal de Montreal]
- According to Shane Wright, there was no death stare directed at the Canadiens' draft table after he was selected. [Sportsnet]
- Maybe the Rocket can beat their own record this season.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Now that the 2022 NHL Draft is behind us, let’s jump ahead to prospects to watch for the 2023 Draft. [The Hockey News]
- But first, let’s look at the winners and losers of last week’s draft. [ABC30]
- July 5, 2022, now has its place in hockey history as the day Mike Grier became the first Black general manager in NHL history. [Sportsnet]
- Signing Evgeni Malkin is not Ron Hextall’s most time-sensitive challenge. [Pittsburgh Hockey Now]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators are having “intensified discussions” around Matt Murray [Sportsnet]
