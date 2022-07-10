 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Habs Headlines: Canadiens involved in main storylines of 2022 NHL Draft

In today’s links, the direct and indirect involvements of Montreal in the draft, development camp set to begin, women in key NHL roles, and some contract news ahead of free agency.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Ten memorable moments from the NHL, with the Montreal Canadiens part of many of them. [NHL.com]
  • If you missed the news yesterday, the Canadiens have unveiled the roster for development camp, which begins today. [EOTP]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • One of the key features of the 2022 NHL Draft was how many women were sitting t draft tables in key management positions, including five serving as assistant general managers. [Globe & Mail]
  • Kirill Kaprizov has reportedly been denied entry to the U.S. twice due to visa issues, and is back in Russia waiting for the issue to get resolved. [Sportsnet]
  • Filip Forsberg signed a maximum eight-year contract extension with the Nashville Predators. [NHL.com]
  • Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames would like to resolve their situation as well. [NHL.com]

