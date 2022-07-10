Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Ten memorable moments from the NHL, with the Montreal Canadiens part of many of them. [NHL.com]
- If you missed the news yesterday, the Canadiens have unveiled the roster for development camp, which begins today. [EOTP]
Around the league and elsewhere
- One of the key features of the 2022 NHL Draft was how many women were sitting t draft tables in key management positions, including five serving as assistant general managers. [Globe & Mail]
- Kirill Kaprizov has reportedly been denied entry to the U.S. twice due to visa issues, and is back in Russia waiting for the issue to get resolved. [Sportsnet]
- Filip Forsberg signed a maximum eight-year contract extension with the Nashville Predators. [NHL.com]
- Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames would like to resolve their situation as well. [NHL.com]
