Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Scouting takeaways from the Memorial Cup, including a look at Arber Xhekaj, Jan Mysak, and Kaiden Guhle. [Sportsnet]
- Pierre LeBrun says that the Canadiens are not 100% settled on who they will select first overall at this point. [TSN]
- With one week to go until the National Hockey League draft, Shane Wright isn’t worried about being No. 2. Instead, he’s focused on his “really positive” conversations with the Canadiens organization. [TSN]
- Wright still tops Chris Peters’ mock draft. [Daily Faceoff]
- Should the Canadiens consider Noah Warren? [The Athletic]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Colorado Avalanche held a parade. [ESPN | The Athletic]
- Do the Avalanche have the foundation for a run at a dynasty? [ESPN]
- Three UFAs due for big pay increases. [Sportsnet]
- Emily Engel-Natzke, new Washington Capitals video coordinator, has become the first woman to hold a full-time position on an NHL coaching staff. [TSN]
- Victor Mete released a statement on Thursday saying he was not present at the June 2018 Hockey Canada gala that is now the focus of sexual assault allegations. [Sportsnet]
- How long should an NHL rebuild take? [TSN]
- Pavel Datsyuk is planning to announce his retirement from professional hockey. [Daily Faceoff]
- Sizing up the goaltender market this summer. [Daily Faceoff]
- The best offer sheet candidates for this offseason, and the offers that might be required to pry them away. [The Athletic]
- Juraj Slafkovsky is welcoming high expectations ahead of the NHL Draft. [The Athletic]
- Highlighting two of the best Quebecois prospects in this draft class. [RDS]
- Why statistical models and traditional scouting don’t see eye-to-eye on Slafkovsky. [Action Network]
- How valuable is having the first overall selection? [Action Network]
- Do scouts overvalue toughness... [Action Network]
- ...and undervalue point production? [Action Network]
- Do scouts also undervalue late-month birthdates in favour of lesser players who happen to be born in January or February? [Action Network]
