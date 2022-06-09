Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: June 9

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Series tied 2-2

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Finally getting involved in the series in Game 3, the Lightning leveled the Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday with great performances from star players. Nikita Kucherov scored the eventual winning goal, Steven Stamkos gave Tampa Bay some critical insurance in the third period, and Andrei Vasilevskiy surrendered just one goal for the win despite seeing more shots than Igor Shesterkin.

The series is now back at Madison Square Garden, where the Rangers have earned two wins in the series already. Tampa Bay has slowly taken over the flow of play in the past two games, but a return to home ice where Gerard Gallant can control the matchups may be what New York needs to earn another lead in the series.







