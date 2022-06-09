 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: June 9

It now takes two wins to become the Eastern Conference champion.

By Justin Blades
/ new
NHL: JAN 02 Lightning at Rangers Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning @ New York Rangers

Series tied 2-2

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Finally getting involved in the series in Game 3, the Lightning leveled the Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday with great performances from star players. Nikita Kucherov scored the eventual winning goal, Steven Stamkos gave Tampa Bay some critical insurance in the third period, and Andrei Vasilevskiy surrendered just one goal for the win despite seeing more shots than Igor Shesterkin.

The series is now back at Madison Square Garden, where the Rangers have earned two wins in the series already. Tampa Bay has slowly taken over the flow of play in the past two games, but a return to home ice where Gerard Gallant can control the matchups may be what New York needs to earn another lead in the series.




