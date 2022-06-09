 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Samuel Montembeault eyes a return

In today’s links, second and third players to target on draft day, Montembeault hopes to stick around with a new contract, Molson had his eye on Poulin for a while, how does one go about beating the Avalanche, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
Boston Bruins v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Samuel Montembeault got his foot in the door with the Habs last season and he wants to keep it there. [RDS | Google Translate]
  • Players who could be targeted by the Canadiens come their second or third appearance on stage at the NHL Draft. [RDS]
  • Six Canadiens who could crack the NHL lineup next season. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Geoff Molson had his sights set on Marie-Philip Poulin to join his team for a while. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Discussing Carey Price’s situation and what Martin St. Louis’ extension means for the team. [TSN 690]
  • Joshua Roy made his professional debut with the Laval Rocket on Wednesday.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • How does a team prepare for meeting the juggernauts known as the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals? [TSN]
  • Jon Cooper gets help from Captain Obvious to make the Tampa Bay Lightning good in-series adjusters. [Sportsnet]
  • Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland sat down with the media to discuss salary cap, how the season went, player injuries, and more. [Edmonton Journal]
  • David Pastrnak’s agent denied the rift that was reported between Pastrnak and Boston Bruins’ GM Don Sweeney saying their relationship is “solid”. [TSN]
  • The Ottawa Senators have a lot of prospects in the system and a lot of draft picks this year so expect the draft to be a busy and aggressive one. [Sportsnet]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...