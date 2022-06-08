 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wednesday Habs Headlines: What does Marie-Philip Poulin’s hiring mean?

In today’s links, reaction to Poulin’s hiring, the Laval Rocket prepare for Game 3, and a look ahead at the UFA market.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Ice Hockey - Winter Olympics Day 13 (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The Canadiens scored big with the hire of Marie-Philip Poulin, according to the people that know her best. [Sportsnet]
  • Poulin has been called a hockey “nerd”, and she wants to “keep learning”. [La Presse]
  • “She sees things that not everyone sees on the ice,” says her brother. [La Presse]
  • Geoff Molson is adamant that the Canadiens “chose the best person” in Poulin. [RDS]
  • Poulin hopes that her move will “open more doors for the next generation”. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • Is Joshua Roy the Laval Rocket’s ace in the hole? [La Presse]
  • The Rocket’s players know that the Canadiens brass is watching — and hope to make a good impression. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Congratulations are in order for former Hab Michaël Bournival, who completed his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a 4.27 (out of 4.30) GPA.

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Hockey Canada executives may be asked shortly to testify before a parliamentary subcommittee in Ottawa about the decision to settle a lawsuit in which eight Canadian Hockey League players were accused of sexually assaulting a woman. [TSN]
  • Analyzing the flaws — at all three positions — that shaped the Oilers’ Conference Final defeat. [Sportsnet]
  • NHL Mock Draft 2.0: Corey Pronman’s first-round picks and analysis. [The Athletic]
  • Cutter Gauthier could figure prominently in the top 5 on draft day. [RDS]
  • Updates on Johnny Gaudreau, Evgeni Malkin, Ilya Mikheyev, and other pending UFAs. [The Athletic]
  • Gaudreau headlines a top 50 UFAs list that is loaded with firepower. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Winnipeg Jets veteran Paul Stastny is looking to chase an elusive Stanley Cup as he prepares to hit the open market this summer at the age of 36. [TSN]
  • New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban is the winner of the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. [Sportsnet]
  • Which NHL team broadcasts are the best? A fan survey of all 32 teams. [The Athletic]
  • Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says that recently-fired Bruce Cassidy’s style took a “toll” on the team. [The Athletic]
  • “That’s why you trade for guys like that at the deadline.” Nathan MacKinnon sings Artturi Lehkonen’s praises. [Sportsnet]
  • What’s next for the Edmonton Oilers? [The Hockey News]
  • Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger will be out 7-9 months after tearing his ACL at the IIHF Worlds playing for Team Canada. [Daily Faceoff]
  • How Nikita Kucherov’s emotional journey powers his production. [ESPN]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...