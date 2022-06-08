Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Canadiens scored big with the hire of Marie-Philip Poulin, according to the people that know her best. [Sportsnet]
- Poulin has been called a hockey “nerd”, and she wants to “keep learning”. [La Presse]
- “She sees things that not everyone sees on the ice,” says her brother. [La Presse]
- Geoff Molson is adamant that the Canadiens “chose the best person” in Poulin. [RDS]
- Poulin hopes that her move will “open more doors for the next generation”. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Is Joshua Roy the Laval Rocket’s ace in the hole? [La Presse]
- The Rocket’s players know that the Canadiens brass is watching — and hope to make a good impression. [Montreal Gazette]
- Congratulations are in order for former Hab Michaël Bournival, who completed his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a 4.27 (out of 4.30) GPA.
Un immense bravo à l’ancien du Canadien Michaël Bournival qui vient de terminer son baccalauréat en kinésiologie à l’UQTR avec une moyenne générale presque parfaite de 4,27/4,30! Il recevra la Médaille d’argent de la gouverneure générale du Canada jeudi pour cet accomplissement. pic.twitter.com/fpZTzO9FRx— François Parenteau (@fparenteau) June 7, 2022
Around the league and elsewhere
- Hockey Canada executives may be asked shortly to testify before a parliamentary subcommittee in Ottawa about the decision to settle a lawsuit in which eight Canadian Hockey League players were accused of sexually assaulting a woman. [TSN]
- Analyzing the flaws — at all three positions — that shaped the Oilers’ Conference Final defeat. [Sportsnet]
- NHL Mock Draft 2.0: Corey Pronman’s first-round picks and analysis. [The Athletic]
- Cutter Gauthier could figure prominently in the top 5 on draft day. [RDS]
- Updates on Johnny Gaudreau, Evgeni Malkin, Ilya Mikheyev, and other pending UFAs. [The Athletic]
- Gaudreau headlines a top 50 UFAs list that is loaded with firepower. [Daily Faceoff]
- Winnipeg Jets veteran Paul Stastny is looking to chase an elusive Stanley Cup as he prepares to hit the open market this summer at the age of 36. [TSN]
- New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban is the winner of the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. [Sportsnet]
- Which NHL team broadcasts are the best? A fan survey of all 32 teams. [The Athletic]
- Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says that recently-fired Bruce Cassidy’s style took a “toll” on the team. [The Athletic]
- “That’s why you trade for guys like that at the deadline.” Nathan MacKinnon sings Artturi Lehkonen’s praises. [Sportsnet]
- What’s next for the Edmonton Oilers? [The Hockey News]
- Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger will be out 7-9 months after tearing his ACL at the IIHF Worlds playing for Team Canada. [Daily Faceoff]
- How Nikita Kucherov’s emotional journey powers his production. [ESPN]
