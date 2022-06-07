Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: June 7

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NYR leads 2-1

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Western Conference Final is complete, and the result has the Colorado Avalanche advancing to the Stanley Cup Final, but the Eastern Conference representative won’t be determined for at least another two games. Tampa Bay is hoping it will take more time than that, as it’s the team trailing in the series, finally getting a win on the board in Game 3. In front of their home crowd, the Lightning got a great game from Nikita Kucherov, who assisted on all three goals his side scored, including another last-minute winner, this time from Ondrej Palat.

The Lightning recognized the desperation of the situation and tested Igor Shesterkin all afternoon, getting that third goal on their 51st shot of the contest. It may take a similar effort to best the young goalie once again. The last two games have been decided by one goal, and any let-up from the two-time defending champs could see their grasp on the title belt begin to slip.







