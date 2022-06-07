Tuesday Habs Headlines: Where the Heart Is

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Chris Wideman felt it was an easy decision to re-sign with the Habs, despite the rough season. [Canadiens | Montreal Gazette | Sportsnet]
- Regardless of whether he was in the lineup or not, or playing well or not, Wideman was always a positive force in the locker room. [Montreal Gazette]
- Montreal, Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky, Logan Cooley and the draft. [The Athletic | TSN]
- Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin played ball hockey with some local kids. [Canadiens]
- The Rocket return home with the series tied 1-1. [TVA]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Boston Bruins fire Bruce Cassidy. [NHL | Sportsnet | NBC Sports | The Athletic]
- Five possible replacements for Cassidy. [The Athletic]
- Connor McDavid has drawn reasonable comparisons to Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux and the Edmonton Oilers were still eliminated. [The Athletic]
- Patrice Bergeron’s future remains open. [NBC Sports]
- Previewing the most interesting restricted free agents. [NBC Sports]
- From PEI to Florida, Montreal to New York, the story of Gerard Gallant is full of plain speaking and loyal players. [The Athletic]
- Power play scoring is on the rise again, so why is that? [Yahoo Sports]
- New York Rangers prospect Vitali Kravtsov has rejected an extension in the KHL. [TSN]
- After Wright, Slafkovsky, and Cooley, there’s no telling what will happen at the draft. [Sportsnet]
- We hear a lot about the prospects in a draft, so here’s some talk from the prospects themselves. [The Athletic]
- This week’s edition of 32 Thoughts covers the Avs/Oilers and Rangers/Lightning, Chicago, and more. [NHL]
- Former goalie, man of fashion, accomplished broadcaster, and now news breaker, there’s a lot to Kevin Weeks. [The Athletic]
- Kyle Connor wins the Lady Bing. [NHL | Sportsnet]
- Nazem Kadri has thumb surgery following Evander Kane’s hit, but could return in the Final. [Sportsnet | ESPN | The Avalanche]
- Finland’s U18 team blanks Canada at the women’s World Hockey Championship. [Sportsnet]
