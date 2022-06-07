 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Where the Heart Is

Wideman re-signs with Montreal, Wright, Slafkovsky, and Cooley, Boston fires Cassidy, McDavid compared to the greats, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Minnesota Wild v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Chris Wideman felt it was an easy decision to re-sign with the Habs, despite the rough season. [Canadiens | Montreal Gazette | Sportsnet]
  • Regardless of whether he was in the lineup or not, or playing well or not, Wideman was always a positive force in the locker room. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Montreal, Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky, Logan Cooley and the draft. [The Athletic | TSN]
  • Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin played ball hockey with some local kids. [Canadiens]
  • The Rocket return home with the series tied 1-1. [TVA]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Boston Bruins fire Bruce Cassidy. [NHL | Sportsnet | NBC Sports | The Athletic]
  • Five possible replacements for Cassidy. [The Athletic]
  • Connor McDavid has drawn reasonable comparisons to Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux and the Edmonton Oilers were still eliminated. [The Athletic]
  • Patrice Bergeron’s future remains open. [NBC Sports]
  • Previewing the most interesting restricted free agents. [NBC Sports]
  • From PEI to Florida, Montreal to New York, the story of Gerard Gallant is full of plain speaking and loyal players. [The Athletic]
  • Power play scoring is on the rise again, so why is that? [Yahoo Sports]
  • New York Rangers prospect Vitali Kravtsov has rejected an extension in the KHL. [TSN]
  • After Wright, Slafkovsky, and Cooley, there’s no telling what will happen at the draft. [Sportsnet]
  • We hear a lot about the prospects in a draft, so here’s some talk from the prospects themselves. [The Athletic]
  • This week’s edition of 32 Thoughts covers the Avs/Oilers and Rangers/Lightning, Chicago, and more. [NHL]
  • Former goalie, man of fashion, accomplished broadcaster, and now news breaker, there’s a lot to Kevin Weeks. [The Athletic]
  • Kyle Connor wins the Lady Bing. [NHL | Sportsnet]
  • Nazem Kadri has thumb surgery following Evander Kane’s hit, but could return in the Final. [Sportsnet | ESPN | The Avalanche]
  • Finland’s U18 team blanks Canada at the women’s World Hockey Championship. [Sportsnet]

