Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: June 6

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

COL leads 3-0

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Western Conference Final could be over a lot quicker than many people hoped for a series featuring two talented offensive teams. The Oilers nearly got themselves back in it on Saturday, but a shot off Colorado’s post and a weak goal through Mike Smith seconds later stood as the critical sequence in Game 3 that gave the Avalanche a 3-0 stranglehold.

With Leon Draisaitl ailing, it’s nearly all up to Connor McDavid to keep his team alive, as it has been for much of the post-season. His quick opening goal last time out wasn’t enough to earn the win, so he’s going to need one of his multi-point efforts to go toe-to-toe with the depth scoring Colorado has been enjoying in the series.







