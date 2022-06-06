Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Who are the most exciting Habs prospects to keep an eye on? [TSN690]
- Sam Montembeault has been following the Laval Rocket Calder Cup run every step of the way, catching one live game and planning on seeing another one during the Conference Finals. [Canadiens]
- Looking back at Carey Price’s career accomplishments. [The Hockey Writers]
- Jack Hughes doesn’t expect to hear his name called by the Canadiens during the upcoming NHL Draft, especially since his father, Habs GM Kent Hughes, said it’s something “he would rather avoid”. [RDS]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- NHL referee Tim Peel, who hasn’t called a game since March 2021, deleted his “KARMA!” tweet after Evander Kane’s hit on Nazem Kadri, but not quick enough. [Yahoo Sports]
- Kane will face a hearing from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for his hit on Kadri in Game 3. [Sportsnet]
- Jade Iginla, daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, will be representing Canada at the world under-18 championship that starts this week. [CTV News]
- A guide to the scouting process. [The Athletic]
