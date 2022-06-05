Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: June 5

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NYR leads 2-0

How to watch

Start time: 3:00 PM EDT / 12:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Lightning had been enjoying a long streak of following up a playoff loss with a win in the next game, but that all came to an end on Friday night when the Rangers extended their series lead to 2-0. The Lightning tried to make a comeback, but that’s not something they’ve had to do much in the post-season, and Nick Paul’s goal with two minutes remaining to make it 3-2 was as close as they got.

Now the Lightning return to Amalie Arena needing to sweep both games to feel like they’re in the series again, and that’s going to require more goals, more saves, or a combination of the two. The Rangers’ best players have been doing the damage with a helping hand from their youngest members, and they’re going to be tough to beat while playing this way.







