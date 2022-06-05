 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: Carey Price has another tough recovery period ahead

In today’s links, a Masterton Trophy doesn’t signal the end of Price’s recovery, Romanov to participate in Russian tournament, draft combine results, and more.

By Justin Blades
  • Carey Price won the Masterton for his dedication to the game, but he has a long way to go before that perseverance allows him to be an NHL starter again. [NHL.com | The Athletic]
  • Claude Julien hopes Martin St. Louis enjoys a lot of success as the Canadiens’ head coach. [TSN]
  • The projected top two selections in the upcoming draft — Shane Wright and Juraj Slafkovsky — discuss their draft combine experience. [RDS]
  • Looking at some of the connections the 2022 draft-eligible prospects have to current Habs players and personnel. [La Presse]
  • Former Canadiens defenceman Larry Hillman has passed away at 85. [Journal de Montreal]

Around the league and elsewhere

