Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Carey Price won the Masterton for his dedication to the game, but he has a long way to go before that perseverance allows him to be an NHL starter again. [NHL.com | The Athletic]
- Claude Julien hopes Martin St. Louis enjoys a lot of success as the Canadiens’ head coach. [TSN]
- The projected top two selections in the upcoming draft — Shane Wright and Juraj Slafkovsky — discuss their draft combine experience. [RDS]
- Looking at some of the connections the 2022 draft-eligible prospects have to current Habs players and personnel. [La Presse]
- Former Canadiens defenceman Larry Hillman has passed away at 85. [Journal de Montreal]
Alexander Romanov will play in the annual 3HL City Cup in Moscow on June 25th, which is a 3-on-3 tournament playing NHL overtime rules, with no offsides. #GoHabsGo— Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) June 4, 2022
Around the league and elsewhere
- The top-10 results for each NHL Draft Combine test. [Sportsnet]
- The Colorado Avalanche pushed the Edmonton Oilers to the brink of elimination on Saturday night with a 4-2 win. [Mile High Hockey | The Copper & Blue]
- Nazem Kadri will miss the remainder of the series after getting cross-checked into the boards by Evander Kane. [NHL.com]
Loading comments...