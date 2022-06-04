Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: June 4

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

COL leads 2-0

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Game 2 was far from the high-scoring affair we saw in the Western Conference Final’s first match, with Edmonton not managing to score at all. It was just the second time all post-season that Connor McDavid was held pointless, and just the third time he hasn’t notched at least two.

A return to home ice may be what the Oilers need to get the series back on track, when the home crowd will be giving the star players some energy. However, with the way Colorado locked those players down in Game 2, the best thing for Edmonton would be to get more of the depth scoring it enjoyed in the first game when eight different players notched goals. The winning team probably needs to score a lot tonight, and those are games this Oilers team is supposed to win.







