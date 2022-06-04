Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- With the interim tag removed from his title, Martin St. Louis faces new expecations. [The Hockey Writers]
- St. Louis is looking forward to training camp. [TSN690]
- Former Habs head coach Claude Julien shares his thoughts on St. Louis’ 3-year contract. [TSN690]
- Oftentimes the work done to build success on the ice is done off the ice. Just ask the Canadiens’ Director of Sports Science and Performance Adam Douglas. [Canadiens]
- Joshua Roy has been named one of the three candidates for the QMJHL’s Frank-J.-Selke trophy for having demonstrated the best sportsmanship. [Journal de Montreal]
- Most likely the Canadiens will select Shane Wright as their first pick in the NHL Draft, but who will be their second at 26th overall? [Journal de Montreal]
- Viggo Mortensen sported a Guy LaFleur jersey at his movie premiere.
Thanks to Viggo Mortensen for paying tribute to Guy Lafleur this week when he wore his signed jersey at the Montreal premiere of the movie CRIMES OF THE FUTURE.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 3, 2022
Paul Ducharme#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/QzwDGoUTMg
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The tough life of a playoff NHL goaltender. [The Hockey News]
- Neither the Canadian government nor the NHL are ready to close the book on Hockey Canada’s settled lawsuit. [Toronto Star]
- Edmonton Oilers Zack Kassian has been fined for “unsportsmanlike conduct” against the Colorado Avalanche’s Bowen Byram in Game 2 on Thursday night. [Sportsnet]
- Avalanche GM Joe Sakic has proven he knows what a championship-caliber squad looks like. [The Hockey News]
- Looks like the Boston Bruins were pretty beat up during their playoff run with Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Mike Reilly undergoing off-season surgeries. [TSN]
