Thursday Habs Headlines: 2022 NHL Draft order of selection has been released

In today’s links, Draft order selection released, Canadiens lead with league-high 14 picks, the pre-game routine of the 1980s Habs, Nick and Cole play tourist, free agency bargains, and more.

By Andrea
2022 NHL Draft Lottery... Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The NHL Draft order of selection has been released and the Canadiens lead the charge with the first overall and league-high 14 picks. [Canadiens]
  • Jeff Petry is one of 15 possible NHL off-season trades to keep an eye on. [Sportsnet]
  • Kaiden Guhle gives his thoughts on training camp and the advice he would give to prospects at this year’s Draft. [Apple podcast]
  • Remembering the 1980s when Chris Nilan and Guy Lafleur’s pregame routine consisted of drinking coffee and smoking cigarettes. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Looking for something to do this summer in Montreal? Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield got your back.
  • Laval Rocket’s Danick Martel brings home the gold at the ISBHF Ball Hockey World Championship.

Around the League and Elsewhere

