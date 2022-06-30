Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The NHL Draft order of selection has been released and the Canadiens lead the charge with the first overall and league-high 14 picks. [Canadiens]
- Jeff Petry is one of 15 possible NHL off-season trades to keep an eye on. [Sportsnet]
- Kaiden Guhle gives his thoughts on training camp and the advice he would give to prospects at this year’s Draft. [Apple podcast]
- Remembering the 1980s when Chris Nilan and Guy Lafleur’s pregame routine consisted of drinking coffee and smoking cigarettes. [Montreal Gazette]
- Looking for something to do this summer in Montreal? Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield got your back.
Hot Habs Summer. #GoHabsGo | @Montreal pic.twitter.com/TNFemQr5fI— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2022
- Laval Rocket’s Danick Martel brings home the gold at the ISBHF Ball Hockey World Championship.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The launch of 3ICE, a 3-on-3 hockey league, is an experiment that could promise high-scoring, entertaining affairs. [CBC]
- Minnesota Wild’s Kevin Fiala was traded to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. [NHL]
- Top bargains to watch out for ahead of NHL free agency and what they bring to the table. [Sportsnet]
- Three interesting facts from the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. [The Hockey News]
- Should the Edmonton Oilers use a buyout to rid themselves of a bad contract? [Oilers Nation]
- Nazem Kadri had a career year and has shown his worth with the Colorado Avalanche. As an RFA he’s looking forward see what develops. [Sportsnet]
