Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: June 3

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NYR leads 1-0

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

“Igor’s Better!” the Madison Square Garden crowd chanted in Game 1 as Andrei Vasilevskiy surrendered six goals for the first time in the post-season. But Rangers fans are likely in for a much better performance from the netminder in Game 2, as he doesn’t make a habit of losing consecutive games. Fans at Scotiabank Arena were also feeling good when their team solved him five times in the opening game of the post-season, then never saw that total again the rest of the series.

Vasilevskiy will need more help in front of him. The Lightning’s defence was broken easily in the first game, and the Rangers can generate just as many chances again even if the opposing goaltender stops more of them tonight. New York is playing with a lot of confidence after how they came from behind to win their first two series, and Tampa Bay may regret seeing that rewarded with a 2-0 series lead.







