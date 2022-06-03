Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- What is the value of a lengthy farm club playoff run for the Canadiens? [Radio-Canada | Google Translate]
- The Habs didn’t take Juraj Slafkovsky to dinner, but they did conduct a second interview with the Slovak prospect. [La Presse]
- While most of the attention is on who the Canadiens will select 1st overall, the 26th overall pick also belongs to the club. [The Hockey News]
- The Montreal Canadiens did not offer an entry-level contract to Logan Mailloux, but they did extend the bona fide offer necessary to extend possession of his rights for another year. [Montreal Hockey Now]
- Martin St. Louis’s appointment as Canadiens head coach is a product of altered expectations for the near future. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Could we be witnessing the greatest playoffs ever? [32 Thoughts]
- After missing the entire 2021-22 season, Jake Gardiner has been medically cleared to resume his NHL career. [TSN]
- Where does Connor McDavid vs. Nathan MacKinnon land among the best forward matchups since 2010? [The Athletic]
- Is there a reason why NHL goalie injuries are on the rise? [The Hockey News]
- Can (and should) the Toronto Maple Leafs find a player to replace the veteran void left by Jason Spezza? [The Athletic]
- If the Pittsburgh Penguins walk away from Evgeni Malkin, who could pounce? [The Hockey Writers]
- The 21 most disappointing players from the 2022 playoffs. [Down Goes Brown]
- Minister of sport Pascale St-Onge is launching an investigation into whether public funds were used in the Hockey Canada settlement of a lawsuit by a person alleging sexual assault by some of the organization’s players. [Sportsnet]
- Sheldon Kennedy is calling on Hockey Canada to release its internal report on this incident. [TSN]
- When one of his players needed to rescue his family from Ukraine, the owner of Denmark’s Aalborg Pirates didn’t hesitate to get behind the wheel. [The Hockey News]
- The Arizona Coyotes are appealing to the City of Tempe for permission to build a new arena. [PHNX]
