Memorial Cup Final open thread

2022 Memorial Cup Final

Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL) @ Saint John Sea Dogs (Host)

Start time: 6:00 PM EDT / 7:00 PM ADT

In Canada: TSN (English) RDS (French)

Streaming: RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Montreal Canadiens prospects to watch: Arber Xhekaj & Jan Mysak (HAM)

The championships of the ECHL, AHL, and NHL have all been decided. Tonight the 2021-22 hockey season comes to an end with the awarding of the Memorial Cup. The three sections of the Canadian Hockey League have come together in Saint John to determine the best Junior team in the nation, and it will either be the OHL champion Hamilton Bulldogs or the Sea Dogs team that is hosting the event.

Saint John was the best team from the round-robin portion, riding a 2-0-1 record to top spot and a bye into tonight’s game. Already getting over a month of rest before the tournament began, they’ve now been off since Saturday awaiting their opponent.

Hamilton needed overtime to prevent an all-QMJHL final when they knocked off the Shawinigan Cataractes on Monday night, as Canadiens prospect Jan Mysak netted the winning goal. They’ve put together back-to-back must-win games to first avoid elimination at the hands of the Edmonton Oil Kings and then getting themselves to the final game. They can claim the ultimate prize with a third consecutive high-stakes victory.