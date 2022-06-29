Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- “It’s a photo finish for the No. 1 spot on TSN’s 2022 NHL Draft Final Ranking and, by the slimmest of margins, it’s Juraj Slafkovsky over Shane Wright.” — Bob McKenzie. [TSN]
- Canadiens’ NHL Draft options: Making the case for taking on some risk. [The Athletic]
- 2012 NHL redraft: Who would get picked No. 1 if the 2012 draft happened today? [The Athletic]
- Diploma in hand, Jordan Harris is ready for the NHL. [La Presse]
- Sean Burke will leave the Habs organization to become Director of Goaltending for the Vegas Golden Knights. [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Scotiabank announced on Tuesday that it is pausing its sponsorship of Hockey Canada in the wake of sexual assault allegations that came to light last month. [Sportsnet]
- Canadian Tire is also evaluating their relationship with Hockey Canada.
June 28, 2022
- The Tampa Bay Lightning feel like they’re not done yet. [TSN]
- Why the 2022 NHL playoffs were the league’s best in a long time. [The Athletic]
- How Colorado’s patience and intangibles challenged a Tampa offence with no extra gear. [Sportsnet]
- Artturi Lehkonen speaks softly but carries a big stick. [Montreal Gazette]
- If Jack Campbell tests the open market, could the New Jersey Devils be waiting with open arms? [The Hockey News]
- Fifteen possible off-season trade candidates. [Sportsnet]
- Many women deserve to be in the Hockey Hall of Fame. It’s time to let more of them in. [The Athletic]
- Riikka Sallinen had one of the greatest careers by a European women’s hockey player and is one of the most decorated Finns of all time. Her Hall of Fame resume speaks for itself. [The Hockey News]
- The Hockey Girls of Kabul: Their harrowing escape and dreams of an ice-filled future. [The Athletic]
- Ron MacLean says he will return to “Hockey Night in Canada” next season, but his weekly workload will be lighter, with Sportsnet confirming it has canceled “Rogers Hometown Hockey.” [The Athletic]
Loading comments...