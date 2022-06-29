 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: A late Slafkovsky surge?

In today’s links, Bob McKenzie puts the Slovak phenom atop his draft rankings, asking whether the Habs should swing for the fences in the later rounds, and Rogers shakes up their hockey coverage.

By Nathan Ni
Kazakhstan v Slovakia - 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • “It’s a photo finish for the No. 1 spot on TSN’s 2022 NHL Draft Final Ranking and, by the slimmest of margins, it’s Juraj Slafkovsky over Shane Wright.” — Bob McKenzie. [TSN]
  • Canadiens’ NHL Draft options: Making the case for taking on some risk. [The Athletic]
  • 2012 NHL redraft: Who would get picked No. 1 if the 2012 draft happened today? [The Athletic]
  • Diploma in hand, Jordan Harris is ready for the NHL. [La Presse]
  • Sean Burke will leave the Habs organization to become Director of Goaltending for the Vegas Golden Knights. [RDS]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Scotiabank announced on Tuesday that it is pausing its sponsorship of Hockey Canada in the wake of sexual assault allegations that came to light last month. [Sportsnet]
  • Canadian Tire is also evaluating their relationship with Hockey Canada.
  • The Tampa Bay Lightning feel like they’re not done yet. [TSN]
  • Why the 2022 NHL playoffs were the league’s best in a long time. [The Athletic]
  • How Colorado’s patience and intangibles challenged a Tampa offence with no extra gear. [Sportsnet]
  • Artturi Lehkonen speaks softly but carries a big stick. [Montreal Gazette]
  • If Jack Campbell tests the open market, could the New Jersey Devils be waiting with open arms? [The Hockey News]
  • Fifteen possible off-season trade candidates. [Sportsnet]
  • Many women deserve to be in the Hockey Hall of Fame. It’s time to let more of them in. [The Athletic]
  • Riikka Sallinen had one of the greatest careers by a European women’s hockey player and is one of the most decorated Finns of all time. Her Hall of Fame resume speaks for itself. [The Hockey News]
  • The Hockey Girls of Kabul: Their harrowing escape and dreams of an ice-filled future. [The Athletic]
  • Ron MacLean says he will return to “Hockey Night in Canada” next season, but his weekly workload will be lighter, with Sportsnet confirming it has canceled “Rogers Hometown Hockey.” [The Athletic]

