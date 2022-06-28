Tuesday Habs Headlines: Kent Hughes had no choice but to let go of Artturi Lehkonen

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- With a cap-crunched roster and a team reconstruction on his hands, Kent Hughes had no choice but to eventually let Artturi Lehkonen go. [Sportsnet]
- The Canadiens released a statement after Luke Richardson accepted the coaching job with the Chicago Blackhawks. [Canadiens]
- Hall of Famer Larry Robinson said he’ could be up for a consulting role with the Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
- How menacing Arber Xhekaj nabbed a contract with the Canadiens. [The Athletic]
- Jan Mysak doesn’t skimp on hard work to take things to the next level. [Journal de Montreal]
- Don’t miss Ryan Poehling chatting on Twitch today.
.@LilUziPoehlss will be answering fan questions tomorrow on Twitch!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 27, 2022
Don’t miss out » https://t.co/WIxkomrkxR#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/NeBZweiHka
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar is no stranger to capturing championships, but he finally brought home the big one. [Sportsnet]
- Three former Vancouver Canucks headline the Hockey Hall of Fame 2022 class. [CTV News]
- Now that the Stanley Cup playoffs are over it’s official, Edmonton Oilers duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl remain at the top of the playoff scoring ranks. [Oilers Nation]
- Along with the Stanley Cup, Cale Maker brought home the Conn Smythe Trophy on Sunday night. [TSN]
- Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney will be sticking around for a while longer after signing a multi-year extension with the team. [TSN]
- Fair’s fair, Sid.
