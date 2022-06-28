 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Kent Hughes had no choice but to let go of Artturi Lehkonen

In today’s links, he tried to hold on but Hughes had to let Lehkonen go, Robinson would entertain a consulting role with the Habs, Maker takes home two trophies in one night, and more.

By Andrea
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • With a cap-crunched roster and a team reconstruction on his hands, Kent Hughes had no choice but to eventually let Artturi Lehkonen go. [Sportsnet]
  • The Canadiens released a statement after Luke Richardson accepted the coaching job with the Chicago Blackhawks. [Canadiens]
  • Hall of Famer Larry Robinson said he’ could be up for a consulting role with the Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
  • How menacing Arber Xhekaj nabbed a contract with the Canadiens. [The Athletic]
  • Jan Mysak doesn’t skimp on hard work to take things to the next level. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Don’t miss Ryan Poehling chatting on Twitch today.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar is no stranger to capturing championships, but he finally brought home the big one. [Sportsnet]
  • Three former Vancouver Canucks headline the Hockey Hall of Fame 2022 class. [CTV News]
  • Now that the Stanley Cup playoffs are over it’s official, Edmonton Oilers duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl remain at the top of the playoff scoring ranks. [Oilers Nation]
  • Along with the Stanley Cup, Cale Maker brought home the Conn Smythe Trophy on Sunday night. [TSN]
  • Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney will be sticking around for a while longer after signing a multi-year extension with the team. [TSN]
  • Fair’s fair, Sid.

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...