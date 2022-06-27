 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Habs Headlines: For 12 years Brendan Gallagher has been making his mark in Montreal

In today’s links, celebrating 12 years of Gallagher, the good and bad of each position on the Habs, which new coach will have the most impact on his team, and more.

Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Celebrating Brendan Gallagher as a Hab for 12 years. [Canadiens]
  • A fifth-round pick, Gallagher certainly made his mark in Montreal lover the years. [Hockey Buzz]
  • Identifying strengths and weaknesses in each position on the Canadiens. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Colorado Avalanche are the 2022 Stanley Cup champions. [NHL.com]
  • Artturi Lehkonen had the Cup-winning goal:
  • Saying thank you to those who made a full NHL possible this past season. [The Hockey News]
  • Following a one-year absence, the Hockey Hall of Fame is ready to induct the next class. Topping the list of eligible players are the Sedin twins. [Sportsnet]
  • Speaking of HHOF, how is former Calgary Flame Gary Suter not in there? [Flames Nation]
  • The Tampa Bay Lightning just tries to stay out of Andrei Vasilevskiy’s way on game days. [TSN]
  • Five teams have already hired a new coach for the 2022-23 season. Which one will have the most impact on their new team? [Daily Faceoff]

