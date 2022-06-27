Monday Habs Headlines: For 12 years Brendan Gallagher has been making his mark in Montreal

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Celebrating Brendan Gallagher as a Hab for 12 years. [Canadiens]
- A fifth-round pick, Gallagher certainly made his mark in Montreal lover the years. [Hockey Buzz]
- Identifying strengths and weaknesses in each position on the Canadiens. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Colorado Avalanche are the 2022 Stanley Cup champions. [NHL.com]
- Artturi Lehkonen had the Cup-winning goal:
Artturi Lehkonen LOVES to score big goals. #StanleyCup— NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2022
- Saying thank you to those who made a full NHL possible this past season. [The Hockey News]
- Following a one-year absence, the Hockey Hall of Fame is ready to induct the next class. Topping the list of eligible players are the Sedin twins. [Sportsnet]
- Speaking of HHOF, how is former Calgary Flame Gary Suter not in there? [Flames Nation]
- The Tampa Bay Lightning just tries to stay out of Andrei Vasilevskiy’s way on game days. [TSN]
- Five teams have already hired a new coach for the 2022-23 season. Which one will have the most impact on their new team? [Daily Faceoff]
