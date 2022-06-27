Memorial Cup open thread: June 27

2022 Memorial Cup Semifinal

Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL) @ Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

Start time: 6:00 PM EDT / 7:00 PM ADT

In Canada: TSN (English) RDS (French)

Streaming: RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Montreal Canadiens prospects to watch: Arber Xhekaj & Jan Mysak (HAM)

By knocking out the Edmonton Oil Kings, the Hamilton Bulldogs secured third place in the standings, earning a date with the Shawinigan Cataractes in the semifinal game. The winner goes on to play the host Saint John Sea Dogs in the final on Wedesday night.

The two semifinalists met in the round-robin portion of the tournament, and that game was won by the Cataractes in a close 3-2 decision. They say it’s difficult to beat the same team twice in a tournament, and Montreal Canadiens prospects Arber Xhekaj and Jan Mysak on the Hamilton side will hope that that holds true.