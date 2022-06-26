 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stanley Cup Final Game 6 thread

The Avalanche look to solve Andrei Vasilevskiy before they themselves face elimination on Tuesday.

By Justin Blades
2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Four Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images



2022 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Colorado Avalanche @ Tampa Bay Lightning

COL leads 3-2

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: ABC
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Avalanche were unable to claim the Stanley Cup on home ice on Friday, and that was largely because of the play of Andrei Vasilevskiy. Tampa Bay’s goaltender stopped 35 of 37 shots, while Darcy Kuemper wasn’t nearly as sharp at the opposite end.

What could have been a short series for Colorado is now poised to go the distance if the Lightning can win at home tonight. You’d have to favour the team that has won the Stanley Cup in the last two seasons if there were to be a Game 7. The Avalanche will try to prevent those conversations from happening by winning the Cup at Amalie Arena.

