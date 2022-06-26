Stanley Cup Final Game 6 thread







2022 Stanley Cup Final

COL leads 3-2

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Avalanche were unable to claim the Stanley Cup on home ice on Friday, and that was largely because of the play of Andrei Vasilevskiy. Tampa Bay’s goaltender stopped 35 of 37 shots, while Darcy Kuemper wasn’t nearly as sharp at the opposite end.

What could have been a short series for Colorado is now poised to go the distance if the Lightning can win at home tonight. You’d have to favour the team that has won the Stanley Cup in the last two seasons if there were to be a Game 7. The Avalanche will try to prevent those conversations from happening by winning the Cup at Amalie Arena.