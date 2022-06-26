 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: Yvan Cournoyer sees a lot of himself in Cole Caufield

In today’s links, a conversation between the Roadrunner and the current small star, two former players set to depart hockey operations,

By Justin Blades
Florida Panthers v Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • “You’re a pretty good Roadrunner, too,” Yvan Cournoyer told Cole Caufield when the two met in March. [Canadiens.com]
  • Brendan Gallagher and Carey Price were in Kelowna to participate in the Homebase charity’s softball game. [Revelstoke Review]
  • Luke Richardson’s departure to the Chicago Blackhawks leaves the Canadiens’ bench crew short on experience. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Sean Burke will be heading to the Vegas Golden Knights organization, ending his tenure as the Habs’ director of goaltending. [Twitter]
  • Shea Weber’s top moments as a Canadiens player. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Mikhail Sergachev has been a key player for the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final. [NHL.com]
  • Jonathan Huberdeau discusses the coaching change in Florida and other topics. [NHL.com]
  • Zdeno Chara will make the decision on his playing future in September. [NHL.com]
  • The Chicago Wolves have claimed the Calder Cup as AHL champions. [AHL.com]
  • The NHL’s new U.S. broadcast deal is attracting new fans, many of them women and children. [TwinCities.com]

