Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- “You’re a pretty good Roadrunner, too,” Yvan Cournoyer told Cole Caufield when the two met in March. [Canadiens.com]
- Brendan Gallagher and Carey Price were in Kelowna to participate in the Homebase charity’s softball game. [Revelstoke Review]
- Luke Richardson’s departure to the Chicago Blackhawks leaves the Canadiens’ bench crew short on experience. [Montreal Gazette]
- Sean Burke will be heading to the Vegas Golden Knights organization, ending his tenure as the Habs’ director of goaltending. [Twitter]
- Shea Weber’s top moments as a Canadiens player. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Mikhail Sergachev has been a key player for the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final. [NHL.com]
- Jonathan Huberdeau discusses the coaching change in Florida and other topics. [NHL.com]
- Zdeno Chara will make the decision on his playing future in September. [NHL.com]
- The Chicago Wolves have claimed the Calder Cup as AHL champions. [AHL.com]
- The NHL’s new U.S. broadcast deal is attracting new fans, many of them women and children. [TwinCities.com]
