Memorial Cup open thread: June 25

2022 Memorial Cup

Saint John Sea Dogs (Host) @ Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

Start time: 4:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM ADT

In Canada: TSN (English) RDS (French)

Streaming: RDS Direct, TSN Direct

The QMJHL teams have been the cream of the CHL crop so far in the Memorial Cup, as the two representatives hold a combined record of 3-0-1. They’ve locked up the top two spots before they even play their third game of the round robin, and it’s fitting that the final game is showdown for first place and a bye to the Final on Monday night.

Saint John may have had a good team this season, but it was still somewhat of a surprise that they got off to a 2-0 record versus two league champions. The time off was clearly beneficial, and new head coach Gardiner McDougall has them playing a disciplined defensive game.

To claim first place, the Sea Dogs would need to win in regulation; the same scenario that the Hamilton Bulldogs faced, and executed, last night to avoid elimination. The loser is looking at the reality of playing three games in three days to take the trophy, so there’s plenty of motivation to secure that top spot and get a day of rest on Sunday, watching as their opponent gets determined in the seminal tomorrow afternoon.

There are no Montreal Canadiens prospects to pay attention to, but you can watch our two most recent SB Nation Mock Draft picks who are among the top players on the Cataractes’ side: Mavrik Bourque (2020) and Xavier Bourgault (2021). Be sure to watch for our 2022 selection at first overall coming on Monday.







