Saturday Habs Headlines: The (Almost) Off-Season Shuffle

Luke Richardson’s probable departure, the Avalanche and Lightning, lots of front office shuffling, the 90s Red Wings and Avalanche, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Vegas Golden Knights v Montreal Canadiens - Game Four Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • ICYMI Habs assistant coach Luke Richardson is in negotiations with the Chicago Blackhawks to become their head coach. [Sportsnet]
  • Our own Jared Book chats with our sister-site Second City Hockey about Richardson. [Second City Hockey]
  • The departure of Richardson will leave the Habs with very little behind-the-bench experience. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Sedins, Roberto Luongo, and Montreal’s Caroline Ouellette among the players who could be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this year. [Yahoo Sports]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Win or lose, the Avalanche can learn from the Lightning’s past. [Sportsnet]
  • How a song from more than 20 years ago has become a staple of the in-arena experience in Colorado. [ESPN]
  • Barry Trotz talks about why he won’t be coaching next year. [NHL]
  • The Vancouver Canucks bring on Dale Tallon as advisor and scout. [Sportsnet]
  • Patrice Bergeron will reportedly meet with the Boston Bruins to discuss his future. [Sportsnet | TSN]
  • So what do the Edmonton Oilers do now? [Sportsnet]
  • Chris Kreider has had wrist surgery. [TSN]
  • Dan Bylsma is happy to be behind the bench with the Seattle Kraken’s AHL affiliate. [The Athletic]
  • For the 1996-97 Avalanche and Red Wings, time really has healed all their wounds (though more for some than others). [The Athletic | ESPN]
  • Looking at the NHL’s free agents on defense this off-season. [The Athletic]
  • The state of analytics in the NHL. [The Athletic]

