Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- ICYMI Habs assistant coach Luke Richardson is in negotiations with the Chicago Blackhawks to become their head coach. [Sportsnet]
- Our own Jared Book chats with our sister-site Second City Hockey about Richardson. [Second City Hockey]
- The departure of Richardson will leave the Habs with very little behind-the-bench experience. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Sedins, Roberto Luongo, and Montreal’s Caroline Ouellette among the players who could be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this year. [Yahoo Sports]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Win or lose, the Avalanche can learn from the Lightning’s past. [Sportsnet]
- How a song from more than 20 years ago has become a staple of the in-arena experience in Colorado. [ESPN]
- Barry Trotz talks about why he won’t be coaching next year. [NHL]
- The Vancouver Canucks bring on Dale Tallon as advisor and scout. [Sportsnet]
- Patrice Bergeron will reportedly meet with the Boston Bruins to discuss his future. [Sportsnet | TSN]
- So what do the Edmonton Oilers do now? [Sportsnet]
- Chris Kreider has had wrist surgery. [TSN]
- Dan Bylsma is happy to be behind the bench with the Seattle Kraken’s AHL affiliate. [The Athletic]
- For the 1996-97 Avalanche and Red Wings, time really has healed all their wounds (though more for some than others). [The Athletic | ESPN]
- Looking at the NHL’s free agents on defense this off-season. [The Athletic]
- The state of analytics in the NHL. [The Athletic]
Loading comments...