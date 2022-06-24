Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Going back 10 years to look at the top 30 selections from the 2012 NHL Draft. Montreal doesn’t make the list. [NHL.com]
- Jake Allen was impressed with the leadership shown by several players on the team last year, but says the team needs a singular person at the helm. He also discusses the uncertainty regarding the Canadiens’ goaltending situation. [Le Devoir]
- Looking into the perceived regional bias in the NHL Awards voting. [Sportsnet]
- The above article also contains some discussion on the different approaches to first overall.
Around the league and elsewhere
- Patrice Bergeron is reportedly returning to the Boston Bruins to play one final season. [TSN]
- The Ottawa Senators are one step closer to actually playing their games in Ottawa. [Sportsnet]
- Reilly Smith is reportedly signing an extension with the Vegas Golden Knights. [Knights On Ice]
- The Nashville Predators have an eight-year deal on the table for Filip Forsberg. [NHL.com]
- Trevor Zegras discusses a rookie season filled with moments that had him in the league spotlight. [NHL.com]
- Hockey Canada and the Canadian Hockey League have been subpoenaed to testify before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage. [Sportsnet]
