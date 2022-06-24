 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Habs Headlines: Revisiting the 2012 NHL Draft 10 years later

In today’s links, the best players selected in 2012, Jake Allen on the team’s captain candidates, Patrice Bergeron set to return, moving the Senators to Ottawa, and more scrutiny of Hockey Canada.

By Justin Blades
/ new
2012 NHL Entry Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Going back 10 years to look at the top 30 selections from the 2012 NHL Draft. Montreal doesn’t make the list. [NHL.com]
  • Jake Allen was impressed with the leadership shown by several players on the team last year, but says the team needs a singular person at the helm. He also discusses the uncertainty regarding the Canadiens’ goaltending situation. [Le Devoir]
  • Looking into the perceived regional bias in the NHL Awards voting. [Sportsnet]
  • The above article also contains some discussion on the different approaches to first overall.

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Patrice Bergeron is reportedly returning to the Boston Bruins to play one final season. [TSN]
  • The Ottawa Senators are one step closer to actually playing their games in Ottawa. [Sportsnet]
  • Reilly Smith is reportedly signing an extension with the Vegas Golden Knights. [Knights On Ice]
  • The Nashville Predators have an eight-year deal on the table for Filip Forsberg. [NHL.com]
  • Trevor Zegras discusses a rookie season filled with moments that had him in the league spotlight. [NHL.com]
  • Hockey Canada and the Canadian Hockey League have been subpoenaed to testify before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage. [Sportsnet]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...