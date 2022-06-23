Memorial Cup open thread: June 23

2022 Memorial Cup

Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL) @ Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

Start time: 6:00 PM EDT / 7:00 PM ADT

In Canada: TSN (English) RDS (French)

Streaming: RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Montreal Canadiens prospects to watch: Arber Xhekaj & Jan Mysak (HAM)

The Saint John Sea Dogs won the opening game of the Memorial Cup on Monday night. Then it was the Shawinigan Cataractes making it a 2-0 start for QMJHL teams. Last night, the Edmonton Oil Kings got their first win in overtime. Now, only the Hamilton Bulldogs are left pointless, and they’ll need that to change.

They have been idle for two days since losing to the host team to kick things off. They launched a comeback bid in that game, but couldn’t come all the way back from a 4-1 deficit and fell 5-3.

Hamilton will need to have a much better performance than the 20-shot game they opened with versus a disciplined Saint John club, so tonight we should see the size of the fight in the bulldog.







