Thursday Habs Headlines: Last season may have worn him down, but Brendan Gallagher is “comfortable” heading into next season

In today’s links, despite the injuries Gallagher is focused on next season, Hoffman’s message to the new draft class, Weber’s quiet time in Montreal, Hockey Canada gets their funds frozen, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
NHL: APR 29 Panthers at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Brendan Gallagher admits that last season wore him down and caused some injuries but he’s “comfortable” heading into the 2022-23 season. [TSN]
  • For National Indigenous Peoples Day, a look back on an interview Carey Price gave in March for Indigenous Celebration Night. [Canadiens]
  • A quiet guy who only cared what his family, teammates, and management thought of him, it would have been nice to get to know Shea Weber during his time in Montreal. [Montreal Gazette]
  • A close look at the top players heading into the 2022 NHL Draft. [Canadiens]
  • Remembering his draft, 13 years ago, Mike Hoffman’s message for the incoming class is that success at the next level isn’t always a given. [Canadiens]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Minister of Sport announced on Friday that Hockey Canada’s government funding directed to Hockey Canada will be frozen, effective immediately. [CTV News]
  • The Colorado Avalanche may have lost Game 3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning, but they still showed how dangerous they can be. [The Hockey News]
  • Despite taking home a couple of awards on Tuesday at the 2022 NHL Awards, Auston Matthews still feels “angst”. [NHL]
  • What Paul Maurice — the new bench boss for the Florida Panthers — can bring to his new team. [The Hockey News]

More From Eyes On The Prize

