Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Brendan Gallagher admits that last season wore him down and caused some injuries but he’s “comfortable” heading into the 2022-23 season. [TSN]
- For National Indigenous Peoples Day, a look back on an interview Carey Price gave in March for Indigenous Celebration Night. [Canadiens]
- A quiet guy who only cared what his family, teammates, and management thought of him, it would have been nice to get to know Shea Weber during his time in Montreal. [Montreal Gazette]
- A close look at the top players heading into the 2022 NHL Draft. [Canadiens]
- Remembering his draft, 13 years ago, Mike Hoffman’s message for the incoming class is that success at the next level isn’t always a given. [Canadiens]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Minister of Sport announced on Friday that Hockey Canada’s government funding directed to Hockey Canada will be frozen, effective immediately. [CTV News]
- The Colorado Avalanche may have lost Game 3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning, but they still showed how dangerous they can be. [The Hockey News]
- Despite taking home a couple of awards on Tuesday at the 2022 NHL Awards, Auston Matthews still feels “angst”. [NHL]
- What Paul Maurice — the new bench boss for the Florida Panthers — can bring to his new team. [The Hockey News]
