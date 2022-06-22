Stanley Cup Final Game 4 & Memorial Cup open thread

2022 Memorial Cup

Saint John Sea Dogs (Host) @ Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Start time: 6:00 PM EDT / 7:00 PM ADT

In Canada: TSN (English) RDS (French)

Streaming: RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Montreal Canadiens prospects to watch: Kaiden Guhle (EDM)

Having lost their first game last night, the Oil Kings can’t afford to begin the tournament 0-2. They need to quickly rebound from a loss to the Shawinigan Cataractes last night by defeating the other QMJHL team in the tournament.

They can’t take the host club for granted, however, as on the opening night Saint John showed just how strong a team they could be despite their early exit from the QMJHL playoffs. It’s going to take the best Edmonton can muster to earn the needed three points, which should set up another quality match at this year’s event.

2022 Stanley Cup Final

COL leads 2-1

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Avalanche faced a truer version of Andrei Vasilevskiy than they’d seen in the first two games in Denver, and this time they were on the wrong side of a blowout. Tampa Bay scored six times, and that shifted the conversation from their goaltender to Colorado’s.

One thing the Avalanche can cling to is their success on the power play in the Final. They’ve solved the Lightning’s defensive formation five times with an extra man, and will try to keep that dominance intact to deal will an opponent that has a lot of skill and now a big boost of confidence after putting a win on the board.