Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Kaiden Guhle is ready for the NHL. [RDS | Google Translate]
- How Guhle fits perfectly into the team that Montreal hopes to become. [The Athletic]
- A Q&A with Canadiens amateur scout Ben Shutron. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Hockeyville 2021 Elsipogtog First Nation will host the Habs and the Ottawa Senators in a preseason game this October. [CBC]
- A trip back to 1984, when the Montreal Canadiens and a fresh-faced Czechoslovakian player shocked the hockey world. [Last Word on Sports]
- This memorable season is just a sign of things to come for the Laval Rocket. [The Hockey Writers]
- Blake Biondi is among 60 names invited to USA Hockey’s National Junior Evaluation Camp. [USA Hockey]
The 60 players that will attend the 2022 USA Hockey National Junior Evaluation Camp have been announced!— USA Hockey (@usahockey) June 21, 2022
Details → https://t.co/WHs3tb7xSG pic.twitter.com/LxbK7PlOJH
Around the league and elsewhere
- What are the implications of Hockey Canada officials testifying before the Heritage Committee? [Sportsnet]
- Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault suit suggests a systemic problem. [Toronto Star]
- Sheldon Kennedy is ‘disturbed’ that Hockey Canada didn’t require players to take part in their investigation of the alleged sexual assault. [Sportsnet]
- The Seattle Kraken have hired Dan Bylsma to be the first coach of their AHL team. [The Hockey News]
- After giving all they had to achieve hockey greatness, Ted, Brandon, and Jordan Nolan found their true calling in the game — dedicating themselves to Indigenous youth. [Sportsnet]
- The rise of Cale Makar: The AJHL, a family chicken recipe and a kid who ‘looked like someone’s little brother’. [The Athletic]
- Sweden also announced their preliminary roster for the World Juniors. [Uffe Bodin]
No Lucas Raymond, No Alexander Holtz.— Uffe Bodin (@UffeBodin) June 21, 2022
Here's Sweden's preliminary roster for the 2022 WJC in Edmonton. #WJC #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/QajRh1gOyD
