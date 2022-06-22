 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: What Kaiden Guhle means to the Canadiens’ future

In today’s links, Kaiden Guhle is in the spotlight at the Memorial Cup, what’s next for the Laval Rocket, and Hockey Canada testifies before a Canadian Parliamentary Committee.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Kaiden Guhle is ready for the NHL. [RDS | Google Translate]
  • How Guhle fits perfectly into the team that Montreal hopes to become. [The Athletic]
  • A Q&A with Canadiens amateur scout Ben Shutron. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • Hockeyville 2021 Elsipogtog First Nation will host the Habs and the Ottawa Senators in a preseason game this October. [CBC]
  • A trip back to 1984, when the Montreal Canadiens and a fresh-faced Czechoslovakian player shocked the hockey world. [Last Word on Sports]
  • This memorable season is just a sign of things to come for the Laval Rocket. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Blake Biondi is among 60 names invited to USA Hockey’s National Junior Evaluation Camp. [USA Hockey]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • What are the implications of Hockey Canada officials testifying before the Heritage Committee? [Sportsnet]
  • Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault suit suggests a systemic problem. [Toronto Star]
  • Sheldon Kennedy is ‘disturbed’ that Hockey Canada didn’t require players to take part in their investigation of the alleged sexual assault. [Sportsnet]
  • The Seattle Kraken have hired Dan Bylsma to be the first coach of their AHL team. [The Hockey News]
  • After giving all they had to achieve hockey greatness, Ted, Brandon, and Jordan Nolan found their true calling in the game — dedicating themselves to Indigenous youth. [Sportsnet]
  • The rise of Cale Makar: The AJHL, a family chicken recipe and a kid who ‘looked like someone’s little brother’. [The Athletic]
  • Sweden also announced their preliminary roster for the World Juniors. [Uffe Bodin]

