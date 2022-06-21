Memorial Cup open thread: June 21

2022 Memorial Cup

Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL) @ Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Start time: 6:00 PM EDT / 7:00 PM ADT

In Canada: TSN (English) RDS (French)

Streaming: RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Montreal Canadiens prospect to watch: Kaiden Guhle (EDM)

Like the Hamilton Bulldogs, the Edmonton Oil Kings marched through the post-season on their way to a league title, losing just three games along the way. However, that demolition of their league opponents didn’t help Hamilton in the first game of the Memorial Cup against a Saint John Sea Dogs team that had been out of competitive action for over a month, so Edmonton will hope its similarities with Hamilton are at an end.

The opponent tonight, the Shawinigan Cataractes, had a slightly less taxing road to the tournament to determine Canada’s best Junior team with three of their series being best-of-five rounds, but that just meant the importance of each game was amplified. They also come into this tournament a bit weary from a playoff run, so in terms of rest tonight’s opponent are on relatively equal footing.







