Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- With no OHL last season, Habs prospect Arber Xhekaj found himself working at Costco and when hockey started up again had himself an incredible year. [TSN]
- Xhekaj is one of three Habs prospects vying for the Memorial Cup that started on Monday. [Canadiens]
- Players whose season rebounded after Martin St. Louis came on board and should be even better during the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey Writers]
- After the departure of Shea Weber, the Jeff Petry trade talk heats up again. [RDS]
- Kraft Hockeyville scheduled two NHL pre-season games between the Canadiens and Ottawa Senators — one in Newfoundland and the other in New Brunswick. [Sportsnet]
- Bring that energy into the new season, Primeau!
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Everyone in the hockey world is debating who should really go at No. 1 during the draft. Everyone except Craig Button, that is. [TSN]
- New research shows that introducing bodychecking at an early age doesn’t protect young players from injury as they move up into harder-hitting leagues. [CTV News]
- Hockey Canada’s $14M in federal government support is under the microscope in the ongoing assault investigation. [CBC]
- For possibly the first time ever, a rep hockey team in a small town in northern Ontario will be led by an all-female coaching staff. [Soo Today]
- Top KHL forward Andrei Kuzmenko confirmed he will be signing with the Vancouver Canucks when free agency opens. [Sportsnet]
