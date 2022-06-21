 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Three Canadiens prospects compete for the Memorial Cup

In today’s links, Habs prospects head to the Memorial Cup, Petry trade talk, Habs and Sens head to Atlantic Canada for pre-season fun, Hockey Canada finances under the microscope during investigation, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • With no OHL last season, Habs prospect Arber Xhekaj found himself working at Costco and when hockey started up again had himself an incredible year. [TSN]
  • Xhekaj is one of three Habs prospects vying for the Memorial Cup that started on Monday. [Canadiens]
  • Players whose season rebounded after Martin St. Louis came on board and should be even better during the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey Writers]
  • After the departure of Shea Weber, the Jeff Petry trade talk heats up again. [RDS]
  • Kraft Hockeyville scheduled two NHL pre-season games between the Canadiens and Ottawa Senators — one in Newfoundland and the other in New Brunswick. [Sportsnet]
  • Bring that energy into the new season, Primeau!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Everyone in the hockey world is debating who should really go at No. 1 during the draft. Everyone except Craig Button, that is. [TSN]
  • New research shows that introducing bodychecking at an early age doesn’t protect young players from injury as they move up into harder-hitting leagues. [CTV News]
  • Hockey Canada’s $14M in federal government support is under the microscope in the ongoing assault investigation. [CBC]
  • For possibly the first time ever, a rep hockey team in a small town in northern Ontario will be led by an all-female coaching staff. [Soo Today]
  • Top KHL forward Andrei Kuzmenko confirmed he will be signing with the Vancouver Canucks when free agency opens. [Sportsnet]

