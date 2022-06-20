Stanley Cup Final Game 3 & Memorial Cup open thread

2022 Memorial Cup

Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL) @ Saint John Sea Dogs (Host)

Start time: 6:00 PM EDT / 7:00 PM ADT

In Canada: TSN (English) RDS (French)

Streaming: RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Montreal Canadiens prospects to watch: Arber Xhekaj (HAM), Jan Mysak (HAM)

The annual tournament to determine the top team in the Canadian Hockey League begins tonight. The 10-day event kicks off with the host city of Saint John, New Brunswick welcoming the Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton Bulldogs.

The Buldogs had marched through the OHL playoffs by sweeping the first three series before getting properly tested by the Windsor Spitfires in the final round. They overcame that obstacle with a 6-1 win in Game 7 to claim the J. Ross Robertson Cup. Saint John had hopes of emerging from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on similar merit, but those hopes were dashed in a five-game series with the Rimouski Océanic.

Since their last game on May 12, the Sea Dogs organization fired head coach Gordie Dwyer, replacing him with Gardiner McDougall. Now the new coach will find out if his work over the past month prepared the team to play one of the best clubs in the nation arriving in top form.

2022 Stanley Cup Final

COL leads 2-0

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Avalanche learned their lesson from Game 1, not letting up to allow the Lightning a foothold in the match on Saturday, and the result was one of the most one-sided games of the entire post-season. Tampa Bay finished with only twice as many shots as Colorado had goals in the 7-0 game, including just six pucks on Darcy Kuemper at five-on-five.

The Lightning will hope that their home fans can give them a boost. but the team needs a serious change to its approach to avoid falling into a 0-3 hole. If they don’t show that spark in the opening minutes versus a team that knows getting out to quick start is the recipe for success, we’re probably headed for a very short series.