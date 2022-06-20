Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Does Shane Wright want to play for the Canadiens or just be top-pick? Wherever he lands, he feels he’s ready to hit the ice on opening night of the 2022-23 season. [Sportsnet]
- Should Josh Anderson be part of the Habs core during the rebuild? [TSN690]
- If the Habs end up putting him on the trade block, the Pittsburgh Penguins could benefit from putting in a bid. [Pensburgh]
- Former Canadiens president Ronald Corey talks about the best times he spent with his father. [Journal de Montreal]
- Possibly in a worse cap position after the Shea Weber trade, who are others who could likely be on the move to free up more cap space? [The Hockey Writers]
- Guess we can thank this guy for introducing hockey to Carey Price.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Jon Cooper says it’s time for the Tampa Bay Lightning to look inward if they want to fix the situation they find themselves in. [TSN]
- The clock is ticking for the two-time champs. [The Hockey News]
- Colorado Avalanche’s Darren Helm has waited 14 years to hold the cup over his head and he’s hoping to do it again very soon. [NHL]
- Does Jesse Puljujarvi bring enough value to the Edmonton Oilers to keep investing in him? [The Hockey News]
- Cale Makar knows how to celebrate Father’s Day.
Cale Makar (@Cmakar8) gave his dad, Gary, a pretty special Father's Day present last night. #StanleyCup— NHL (@NHL) June 19, 2022
: Game 3 tomorrow at 8pm ET on ABC, @ESPNPlus and @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/QAypgX2WXB
Loading comments...