Monday Habs Headlines: Shane Wright feels ready for NHL opening night

In today’s links, it would mean the world to Wright to be chosen first overall, should Anderson remain part of Habs core, Canadiens who could be on the move to free up cap space, the Lightning struggles with Avalanche, and more.

2022 NHL Scouting Combine - Top Prospects Media Availability Photo by Joshua Bessex/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Does Shane Wright want to play for the Canadiens or just be top-pick? Wherever he lands, he feels he’s ready to hit the ice on opening night of the 2022-23 season. [Sportsnet]
  • Should Josh Anderson be part of the Habs core during the rebuild? [TSN690]
  • If the Habs end up putting him on the trade block, the Pittsburgh Penguins could benefit from putting in a bid. [Pensburgh]
  • Former Canadiens president Ronald Corey talks about the best times he spent with his father. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Possibly in a worse cap position after the Shea Weber trade, who are others who could likely be on the move to free up more cap space? [The Hockey Writers]
  • Guess we can thank this guy for introducing hockey to Carey Price.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Jon Cooper says it’s time for the Tampa Bay Lightning to look inward if they want to fix the situation they find themselves in. [TSN]
  • The clock is ticking for the two-time champs. [The Hockey News]
  • Colorado Avalanche’s Darren Helm has waited 14 years to hold the cup over his head and he’s hoping to do it again very soon. [NHL]
  • Does Jesse Puljujarvi bring enough value to the Edmonton Oilers to keep investing in him? [The Hockey News]
  • Cale Makar knows how to celebrate Father’s Day.

