Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: June 2

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

COL leads 1-0

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

This series was supposed to feature plenty of offence, and at least through one game it has delivered on that promise. The opening match had 14 goals, from 13 goal-scorers. The Oilers stayed in the game until the end, but some poor decisions with their net empty prevented them from getting the looks they needed as they couldn’t find a seventh goal to tie it up.

It’s quite rare in this era that a team scores six goals in a Stanley Cup Playoff game and doesn’t win, but this is the second consecutive series that Edmonton has reached that total in the first game and still fallen behind in the best-of-seven. The 9-6 loss in Game 1 was the only defeat they were dealt by the Calgary Flames, but their comeback will be a little tougher against a star-studded team from Colorado with a spot in the Final on the line.







