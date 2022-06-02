 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Habs Headlines: Canadiens have a “special person” behind the bench

In today’s links, St. Louis drops the interim title, the great Makar offside debate, and more.

Boston Bruins v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Jeff Gorton says Martin St. Louis is a “special person” and is the right man to help the team in front of him and build the culture. [Sportsnet]
  • Which is why the interim tag was removed from St. Louis’ title when he officially signed a three-year extension on Wednesday. [CTV]
  • As a rookie NHL coach, St. Louis made an impact in the short time he was behind the bench last season. He could be just what this team needs. [The Hockey Writers]
  • The Laval Rocket focus on their never give up attitude as they prepare for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final on Saturday.
  • Checking in on the Habs on day three of the NHL Combine.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar caused quite the kerfuffle in Game 1 on Tuesday night in the big offside debate. [Sportsnet]
  • Will the Carolina Hurricanes' front office start shaking things up after failing to make it past the second round of the playoffs for the third straight year? [The Hockey News]
  • The Western Conference finals may be all about the goals, but the Eastern Conference finals is going to be all about the guys paid to prevent them. [Sportsnet]
  • Many things aligned for the Calgary Flames during the 2021-22 season but how many of the players who helped lay the foundation will be around for next season? [TSN]

