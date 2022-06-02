Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Jeff Gorton says Martin St. Louis is a “special person” and is the right man to help the team in front of him and build the culture. [Sportsnet]
- Which is why the interim tag was removed from St. Louis’ title when he officially signed a three-year extension on Wednesday. [CTV]
- As a rookie NHL coach, St. Louis made an impact in the short time he was behind the bench last season. He could be just what this team needs. [The Hockey Writers]
- The Laval Rocket focus on their never give up attitude as they prepare for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final on Saturday.
- Checking in on the Habs on day three of the NHL Combine.
Find out what the Habs are up to on day 3 of the #NHLCombine from amateur scout Ben Shutron.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/5isaPlQDq7— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 1, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar caused quite the kerfuffle in Game 1 on Tuesday night in the big offside debate. [Sportsnet]
- Will the Carolina Hurricanes' front office start shaking things up after failing to make it past the second round of the playoffs for the third straight year? [The Hockey News]
- The Western Conference finals may be all about the goals, but the Eastern Conference finals is going to be all about the guys paid to prevent them. [Sportsnet]
- Many things aligned for the Calgary Flames during the 2021-22 season but how many of the players who helped lay the foundation will be around for next season? [TSN]
