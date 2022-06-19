 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: Patience is required with Cayden Primeau

In today’s links, caution about rushing Primeau into an NHL role, notes on the Stanley Cup Final, plaudits for RHP, and some Habs connections to this F1 weekend.

By Justin Blades
AHL: JUNE 10 AHL Calder Cup Eastern Final - Springfield Thunderbirds at Laval Rocket

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Laval Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle preaches patience with Cayden Primeau after his stellar AHL playoff performance. [Journal de Montreal]
  • The depth chart has been updated with free-agency and waivers status for the off-season. [Organizational Depth Chart]
  • The Rocket post-season exit interviews featured plenty of praise for Rafaël Harvey-Pinard. [The Athletic]
  • Martin St. Louis’s days of scoring NHL goals may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some of his best highlights from his playing days. [YouTube]
  • Michael Pezzetta got some driving tips from Canadian F1 driver Nicholas Latifi:
  • Maybe the luck from a jersey gifted by the Canadiens (and a bit of skill in wet conditions) was what helped Fernando Alonso claim a front-row grid spot for today’s F1 Grand Prix. [Instagram]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Valeri Nichushkin is “a huge X-factor” for the Colorado Avalanche in their quest to win the Stanley Cup. [ESPN]
  • It’s a quest whose final leg reached its midpoint with a decisive 7-0 win (two of the goals from Nichushkin) in Game 2 last night. [Raw Charge]
  • Artturi Lehkonen’s father, Ismo, is hoping the second time’s the charm for his son. [NHL.com]
  • Nicklas Backstrom faces a long recovery from hip resurfacing surgery. [TSN]
  • Is it worth it to spend the extra millions on a household-name head coach? [Sportsnet]
  • Jay Woodcroft is about to sign a three-year deal to continue on as coach of the Edmonton Oilers. [Sportsnet]
  • Eight prospects who were passed over in 2021 who could be getting drafted this summer. [NHL.com]

