Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Laval Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle preaches patience with Cayden Primeau after his stellar AHL playoff performance. [Journal de Montreal]
- The depth chart has been updated with free-agency and waivers status for the off-season. [Organizational Depth Chart]
- The Rocket post-season exit interviews featured plenty of praise for Rafaël Harvey-Pinard. [The Athletic]
- Martin St. Louis’s days of scoring NHL goals may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some of his best highlights from his playing days. [YouTube]
- Michael Pezzetta got some driving tips from Canadian F1 driver Nicholas Latifi:
- Maybe the luck from a jersey gifted by the Canadiens (and a bit of skill in wet conditions) was what helped Fernando Alonso claim a front-row grid spot for today’s F1 Grand Prix. [Instagram]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Valeri Nichushkin is “a huge X-factor” for the Colorado Avalanche in their quest to win the Stanley Cup. [ESPN]
- It’s a quest whose final leg reached its midpoint with a decisive 7-0 win (two of the goals from Nichushkin) in Game 2 last night. [Raw Charge]
- Artturi Lehkonen’s father, Ismo, is hoping the second time’s the charm for his son. [NHL.com]
- Nicklas Backstrom faces a long recovery from hip resurfacing surgery. [TSN]
- Is it worth it to spend the extra millions on a household-name head coach? [Sportsnet]
- Jay Woodcroft is about to sign a three-year deal to continue on as coach of the Edmonton Oilers. [Sportsnet]
- Eight prospects who were passed over in 2021 who could be getting drafted this summer. [NHL.com]
