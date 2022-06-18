Stanley Cup Final Game 2 thread

2022 Stanley Cup Final

COL leads 1-0

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Colorado Avalanche looked well on their way to winning Game 1 after completely controlling the first period and getting out to a 3-1 lead, but the Tampa Bay Lightning, as they often do, found a way back into the action and had the game tied by the end of the second. A scoreless third period sent the game to overtime, and there, nine days after Artturi Lehkonen had scored to advance the team to the Stanley Cup Final, Andre Burakovsky started off the championship round with another victory in extra time.

There was little doubt that Colorado was the better team that game, and Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said as much in his post-match availability, but the Avalanche will need to keep up that level to get to four wins. Tampa Bay showed what its skill can do with even a sliver of space to work with, nearly completing the comeback, and that’s a lesson the Avalanche can take with them the rest of the way.