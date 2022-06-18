 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Habs Headlines: Will Kent Hughes hold onto his Powerhorse this off-season?

In today’s links, Hughes continues to get calls about Anderson, Weber thanks Montreal, could Fleury be interested in becoming a Hab, former Tortorella-coached players weigh in on his new team, and more.

Washington Capitals v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Kent Hughes continues to field calls about Josh Anderson but that doesn’t mean he will be one of the veterans moved this summer. [The Hockey News]
  • But would the Canadiens benefit from trading their powerhorse? [The Hockey Writers]
  • A possible UFA this summer, Marc-André Fleury could be interested in joining the Canadiens. [RDS]
  • A thank-you letter from Shea Weber for his time in Montreal. [Canadiens]
  • Darren Dreger thinks the Weber trade was a “brilliant move”. [TSN690]
  • So what’s this new guy Evgenii Dadonov all about?

Around the League and Elsewhere

