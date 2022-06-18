Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Kent Hughes continues to field calls about Josh Anderson but that doesn’t mean he will be one of the veterans moved this summer. [The Hockey News]
- But would the Canadiens benefit from trading their powerhorse? [The Hockey Writers]
- A possible UFA this summer, Marc-André Fleury could be interested in joining the Canadiens. [RDS]
- A thank-you letter from Shea Weber for his time in Montreal. [Canadiens]
- Darren Dreger thinks the Weber trade was a “brilliant move”. [TSN690]
- So what’s this new guy Evgenii Dadonov all about?
Les 20 buts marqués par Evgenii Dadonov la saison dernière— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 17, 2022
Evgenii Dadonov’s 20 goals from last season.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/kjTXAXxd6c
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Previous players that John Tortorella coached send their prayers to the Philadelphia Flyers. [Yahoo Sports]
- The Colorado Avalanche had nine days to study all three playoff series to try to exploit the Tampa Bay Lightning’s weakness. [Sportsnet]
- Though they lost Game 1, according to Victor Hedman, Andrei Vasilevskiy will have no trouble bouncing back. [TSN]
- Former Tennessee governor Bill Haslam will be getting an ownership piece of the Nashville Predators pie. [NHL]
